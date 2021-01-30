Gracie Midkiff and Aaliyah Vananda’s basketball careers have been intertwined since they started playing together in elementary school.
They have emerged as two of Maryville’s most important pieces alongside fellow senior Denae Fritz over the past three years. A year ago, they helped the Lady Rebels win the District 4-AAA championship, Region 2-AAA championship and the program’s first state tournament berth since 1999 and have aspirations of replicating those accomplishments this season.
Even their personal milestones coincide with each other, with Vananda and Midkiff scoring their 1,000th career point within a week of each other — Midkiff against William Blount on Jan. 22 and Vananda versus Heritage on Friday — so it was fitting that the duo shared the spotlight Tuesday when they each signed a national letter of intent to continue their playing careers on the college level.
Vananda signed with East Tennessee State while Midkiff inked with Carson-Newman.
“Being able to sign alongside her and go to the next level meant a lot to me,” Vananda said.
“I wouldn’t want to sign with anybody else,” Midkiff added.
And yet, for as lockstep as their high school journey has been, their paths to collegiate basketball could not have been more different.
Vananda has been committed to ETSU since Nov. 19, 2019, while Midkiff did not decide to continue playing basketball until a few weeks ago.
Midkiff’s original plan was to attend Pellissippi State Community College and live with her brother in Nashville, but after visiting Carson-Newman she decided to put basketball back on the table. Ultimately, the comfort the university provided was the deciding factor. Her cousin, former Greenback quarterback Bryce Hanley, plays shortstop for the Eagles and she knows several of her future teammates.
“I was still on the fence about whether or not I wanted to play,” Midkiff said. “I took about a week after I went up there to think about it, and I decided that I wanted to play four more years.”
That decision came as no surprise to Vananda, who believed Midkiff would wind up somewhere, even when she seemed content to pass on offers from other schools.
“Honestly, I knew that she was going to go play college ball,” Vananda said. “It kind of surprised me at first that she was wanting to go on a different path, and I was going to encourage her either way, but I wasn’t surprised when she decided to play four more years.”
Vananda never considered another option outside of playing for ETSU because how much it feels like the Maryville program.
“It feels amazing because I kind of wanted to go there even before they gave me the offer,” Vananda said. “I’m extremely excited to go up there and play for coach (Brittney) Ezell because she has spirit. I love people who have enthusiasm for the game, and I wanted to play for somebody who has that — kind of like (Maryville) coach (Scott) West.”
All four Maryville seniors will be on Division-I or Division-II rosters next season with Vananda and Midkiff joining Fritz and Chesney Lingerfelt, who signed with Iowa State and Tusculum, respectively.
“All of our seniors are special, and to have four of them to have the ability to go on and play at the next level is quite an accomplishment as a program, and we’ve done that a lot over the last decade,” West said. “We’ve put a lot of players in Division I and a lot of players in Division II, and every place they go we get calls from coaches saying they know how to play.
“If you can go through our program and deal with some of the things you have to deal with, you’ll be fine, and I think they see that once they get to their next step. As a coach, from I’m really proud of these kids.”
