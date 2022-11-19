Jason Manaker was not supposed to come after the kick, but once he saw how Science Hill was blocking, he made an individual audible.
The senior defensive end got a free lane to Science Hill punter Cole ReSue and blocked the kick. The ball took a high bounce off the Jim Renfro Field turf, and Manaker controlled the loose ball as it came down before running it in for a touchdown that all but sealed Maryville’s 38-14 victory over Science Hill on Friday in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
“I wasn’t supposed to because it was punt safe, but I told the guy next to me to switch with me,” Manaker told The Daily Times. “I’ll be honest, I can’t catch, so it was a miracle (that I caught it), but after seeing how they blocked on the outside, we knew we could get off the edge.”
It was the second blocked punt of the night for Manaker and third against Science Hill this season — he got a piece of a punt that travelled 13 yards in the Rebels’ regular-season meeting with the Hilltoppers on Sept. 23.
Manaker’s first block in the quarterfinals came after Science Hill (8-5) went three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by junior running back Gage LaDue.
“That was a good call by our coach,” Manaker said. “He knew that the last time I blocked one (against Science Hill in the regular season), I went up the middle. This time they put me on the edge.”
“He gets a lot of credit and deserves a lot of it for being such a good player, but I think coach (Kenny) Cobble deserves some credit, too,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He does our punt return team, and he can find a way to give you an advantage there and let Jason go get it.”
It is a mystery how Manaker keeps going unblocked on special teams.
He blocked two punts last season and has gotten to five this year.
“I don’t want to say I’m designed to block a punt, but sometimes when I’m stretching out like Superman, I feel like I am,” Manaker said. “We train every day for things like that, and I can’t thank this coaching staff enough because they’re the ones who prepare me to do that.”
Manaker’s special teams effort was the highlight of his performance, but he also played an integral part in limiting Science Hill to 163 total yards and 1.9 yards per carry (80 yards, 42 carries). The Hilltoppers rushed for 436 yards on 58 carries in their second-round win over Farragut.
“Jason is a heck of a football player,” Hunt said. “He plays with his hair on fire, and he’s just really hard to block because he’s physically strong, but he’s also fast and he’s long. He’s just had a phenomenal year.”
