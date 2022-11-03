Most high school students are unsure what their future holds.
Jason Manaker figured it out by happenstance.
The Maryville senior defensive end boarded a plane with his brother, who was getting his private pilot license at the time, two years ago and was introduced to a career he has been pursuing ever since.
“He took me up on one flight, and the instructor let him do a lot of stuff that he probably shouldn’t have,” Manaker told The Daily Times. “I got to do my own flight for an (Airline Transport Pilot) experience, and the same thing happened. The flight instructor let me take controls, and we did a steep bank turn.
“I always wanted to go fast. I’m an adrenaline junkie for sure.”
Manaker has since logged 20 of the 50 hours needed to acquire his private pilot license. He plans to start chipping away at the rest once Maryville concludes its Class 6A playoff run, which begins with a first-round meeting against Morristown East at 7 p.m. today inside Shields Stadium.
The Hurricanes (4-6) average 238.3 rushing yards per game, but the Rebels (7-3) will counter with a run defense that has limited opponents to 105.9 rushing yards per game.
Manaker, who had 58 tackles — 20 for loss, including 4.5 sacks — two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble during the regular season, has been an integral part of that success.
“He’s one of the best defensive linemen we’ve had in awhile,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “His presence, his motor and his energy is what I think has made the biggest difference. He is not one to kind of flip the switch on Friday nights. What you see on Friday nights is what you get on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in practice.
“He’s one that you kind of have to ask to cool off a little bit in practice when you’re going one-on-one and he’s rushing Matthew (Clemmer) because it can be scary at times, but that’s what makes him so good. He’s done a great job of leading by example this year, and he has certainly made a ton of plays that have made our defense a whole lot better.”
Maryville saw this level of dominance coming around the same time Manaker picked up flying.
The potential was there the minute he joined the program, but it started actualizing itself during his sophomore campaign. Manaker was an All-Daily Times selection a year ago after totaling 69 tackles — 13 for loss, including 6.5 sacks — and forcing three fumbles.
“He was very light and skinny when he came to us a freshman, but he was athletic,” Hunt said. “We thought if he could put some weight on over time that he would have a chance to be a good player. Next thing you know, by his sophomore year, he was starting for us at Bandit. It was because he just wasn’t scared. He’s not afraid to go out and prove himself.”
At that time, Manaker saw himself playing college football. Now, he is unsure, even though he has garnered Division I interest.
Virginia Military Institute extended a scholarship offer last week and he has visited Navy and Army.
“You can have a great win and ride the adrenaline, but that Saturday morning when I wake up and feel my body, I’m not sure I can take another four years of this,” Manaker said. “At the same time, there is nothing like that team camaraderie. I’ve looked at schools that have aviation like MTSU, Navy and Air Force. There are so many opportunities to go out and fly with different colleges.”
Manaker plans on making a collegiate decision in March, but until then, he is focused on having what may be his final football season end differently than the last two.
“Getting to play varsity as a sophomore, you get to see a lot of seniors’ emotions, but you don’t really understand,” Manaker said. “As a junior, you want to do it for them, and when we lost that game to Oakland last year, I looked in those guys’ eyes and that was the end. I don’t want me and my boys to experience that. I want to get another Gold Ball.
“We all know how it feels to lose. Everybody on this team has gotten a taste of that, and it’s bitter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.