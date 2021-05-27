MURFREESBORO — When Maryville tennis coach Christian Burns looked at the bracket for the TSSAA Large School Boys Doubles Tennis State Tournament, there were four teams he believed were the best.
In addition to his Rebels team of Jax Kirby and Max Willkomm, doubles teams from Science Hill, Collierville and Ravenwood were who Burns pinpointed as the top teams competing at Adams Tennis Complex.
Burns’ assumption proved prophetic as all four teams reached the Final Four, competing for a berth in the state championship on Friday.
Unfortunately for Kirby and Willkomm, an impressive season in which the tandem became the first to reach the state tournament during Burns’ seven-year tenure after winning every match they played in en route to the semifinals came to an end with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Collierville’s Ajay Arul and Tristian Kelly on Thursday.
Kriby and Willkomm won a quarterfinals match earlier in the day in convincing fashion, topping Chester County’s Evan Eads and Carter Welch, 6-0, 6-1 to set up the match with Collierville.
“For those two guys it was an incredible run,” Burns told The Daily Times. “They weren’t tested in our district all season long, even in the region tournament. This was the first match that they really faced a test and a challenge and we knew it was going to be a challenge coming. We knew (Collierville) was really good.
“The first quarterfinal match that we played this morning went 50 minutes and typically you don’t see that here at this level in the state tournament and it wasn’t a test until we got to the semifinals.”
Kirby and Willkomm were tested right out of the gate, too.
Both players and Burns cited the decision not to warm up in between matches and uncharacteristic mistakes in the opening set in which they went scoreless and had to spend the rest of the match in an uphill battle as reasons for the loss.
“We could have gone and hit if we chose to go warm up,” Burns said. “The boys felt like they were good enough and ready and wanted to save everything for right here. Looking back, could we have gone over to another facility to warm up? Sure, we had the opportunity to do that and I think that cost us a little bit.
“We started slow, didn’t get into a good rhythm to start with and (Collierville) was ready. We had too many unforced errors.”
In the second set, Kirby and Willkomm looked more like the players that had dominated through District 4-AAA and were able to gain some ground, placing themselves in position to force a third set before Arul and Kelly pulled away to clinch the match.
“We found some momentum in the second,” Burns said. “We were finding our feet a little bit but we just didn’t put enough clean shots together. We were neck-and-neck, had some runs and started playing our game, started getting to the net, started playing open court and all the doubles 101 stuff that we typically do and excel at.
“Then we started getting away from that and started making unforced errors again. That was the difference in the match.”
But the loss did nothing to diminish what Kirby and Willkomm accomplished for the Maryville tennis program in 2021.
For Willkomm, who transferred to Maryville from California earlier this year, it was the senior’s last opportunity for a state title.
“It was a heck of a ride,” Willkomm said. “I’ll always remember this.”
Kirby, who joined the team three games into the season after taking a break from the sport, agrees.
“It was fun,” Kirby said. “A lot of good tennis. This is the only one we lost all year and I’ll take that.”
Estella Bookout, Ella
Webb fall in quarterfinals
For William Blount tennis coach Wendy Petty, the second set between Lady Govs’ doubles team of Ella Webb and Estella Bookout and Dyersburg team Jadan Pugh and Malyn Morgan during a 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 quarterfinal loss summed up the season the two players had.
After falling behind in the second 3-0, Webb and Bookout found themselves on the brink of a sweep and elimination from the TSSAA Girls Large School Doubles Team State Tournament.
Instead, the two clawed their way back into it to even the match at a set apiece and set up a winner take all third set.
That third set went back and forth between the two teams, but Pugh and Morgan managed to do just enough to hold off another comeback and end Webb and Bookout’s season.
“We were down 0-3 and came back and won it,” Petty said. “That was awesome. They fought hard in that second set to come back and win that. They’re fighters. They fight for every point.”
Petty couldn’t exactly pinpoint the last time William Blount had sent players to the state tournament and despite the loss, was proud of what Webb and Bookout had accomplished by just being there.
“We haven’t been here in, I couldn’t tell you how long,” Petty said. “This is fantastic that they made it this far and I look forward to us being back.”
