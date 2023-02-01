Jay Adams did not have much choice when it came to playing football.
Adams’ father, Jason, signed him up at the age of six, but once the Maryville senior offensive lineman suited up the first time, he needed no further convincing.
“My dad told me, ‘You’re going to play football, and you’re going to like it,’” Adams told The Daily Times. “I was like, ‘Well, I better give it a shot,’ and as soon as I put the helmet and pads on, I loved it. I love hitting people and I love hurting people. That’s just my profession.”
Adams evolved into an elite road grader whose physicality set the tone for the Rebels’ dynamic rushing attack, something Maryville College needed after ranking sixth and fifth in the USA South, respectively, in its first two seasons under head coach Ben Fox.
The partnership became official Wednesday as Adams signed on to continue hurting opposing defensive linemen with the Scots.
“Every player and coach I’ve spoke to there said it has been a challenge, academically and athletically, and my whole life I’ve always taken on challenges,” Adams said. “I think it is a good one to take on.”
Adams’ path to Maryville College is one defined by a desire to become the best offensive lineman he could possibly be.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt noted the weight Adams dropped between his sophomore and junior seasons, and the muscle added prior to his senior campaign.
The transformation turned Adams into one of the most dominant lineman in the area, a tool the Rebels used to great avail.
Maryville rushed for 3,212 yards on 473 carries (6.8 yards per carry) this season with Virginia signee Noah Vaughn and junior running back Gage LaDue each amassing more than 1,200 yards.
“Jay was really funny because he would come over to me on the sidelines and just say, ‘Run left,’” Hunt said. “I’ll never forget that about him. He would say that often, and he would kind of have a grin on his face when he would say it, but he was right because when we ran left, we were pretty good.”
“He was a physical kid, and I feel like you’re starting to see those types of players less and less in the high school game just because of how the game is changing with rules and everything. Jay was violent, and that’s what made him so good. He was willing to bang in the trenches with the best of them.”
Adams played left guard for Maryville this season but is expected to transition to center to vie for the starting job left vacant from three-time All-USA South selection Jace Brittain’s graduation.
Adams wants to have those same accolades associated with his name, and then some.
“I’d like to be a Division-III All-American,” Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.