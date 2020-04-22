Maryville senior Joe Anderson added to his impressive resume Wednesday by being named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class AAA All-State team.
Also one of three Mr. Basketball finalists, Anderson averaged 24 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds per game during his senior season.
The school’s all-time leading scorer also shot 40% from the 3-point line.
Anderson led Maryville to a 30-4 record that included a 14-0 mark in District 4-AAA competition. The Rebels beat Dobyns-Bennett in the sectional round to clinch their first state tournament berth since 2015.
Maryville was scheduled to face Hillsboro in the quarterfinals before the TSSAA canceled the tournament in the midst of the COVID-10 pandemic.
