Maryville senior defensive back John Huffman was named one of 144 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes across the country Friday.
Huffman will receive a $500 scholarship, and has an opportunity to earn an additional scholarship if named to the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team, which will be determined through a 30-day voting period that starts Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 14
“We are very happy to recognize these senior athletes for their outstanding performance on the field and as students throughout their high school careers” Great American Rivalry Series CEO Rick Ford said in a release. “In this very unique year, we felt it is even more important that the Great American Rivalry Series and our Presenting Partner, the United States Marines, continue the 17-year tradition of recognizing their achievements.”
