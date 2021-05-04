Josh Seiler admits to the stress the past two years have caused as he attempted to achieve his goal of playing collegiate baseball.
He moved to Maryville before the 2019-20 school year and helped the Rebels reach the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship for the first time since 2015 — an introduction to the type of athlete he would be on the diamond.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Seiler never got the opportunity to play in the state tournament and his Maryville baseball debut was delayed an entire year.
None of it was enough to prevent the senior shortstop and pitcher from signing with Trevecca Nazarene University to play baseball during a signing ceremony Monday at Maryville High School that also included his basketball teammate Jack Brown (Columbia State C.C.) and Maryville soccer senior Nathan Dulin (Berry).
“I’ve been dreaming about this my whole life,” Seiler told The Daily Times. “It was definitely a stressful process, but I think I found a good spot and I’m really excited for the next chapter.”
Maryville baseball coach Adam Sullivan knew next to nothing about Seiler when the senior started practicing at the conclusion of basketball season.
“The only thing I had to go off of was what coach (Larry) Simcox, who was over his summer program, had talked about,” Sullivan said. “I knew he pitched, and I knew he played shortstop, and then I saw him take some groundballs and knew he had good movements. We were hoping that the other stuff would be in line — being a good teammate, being mentality tough and stuff like that — and he has exceeded those expectations.”
Seiler has been a consistent force atop the Rebels’ lineup, played solid defense at short and emerged as Maryville’s ace on the mound, posting an unbeaten record as the Rebels enter the District 4-AAA tournament.
“There was definitely a build up in my head because I was getting all hype for my junior year and I didn’t even get to play,” Seiler said. “I was definitely ready to play this year, and I’m just super grateful for the opportunity.”
Seiler believes he has an opportunity to start as a freshman, and Sullivan thinks his best is yet to come because he will be able to focus simply on baseball, which will allow him to put more time in the weight room and get stronger.
However, the time to think about all of that will have to wait a few weeks while the Rebels try to extend their season as deep into the postseason as possible.
“I can’t say enough about him,” Sullivan said. “Our season would be completely different if we didn’t have Josh.”
Brown chooses JUCO route
Brown entered the recruiting process with one goal in mind: get school paid for.
The senior guard had interest from a few Division-II schools who could not find a scholarship because of the impact the pandemic had on rosters. He also had several offers from Division-III programs, but there are no athletic scholarships at that level.
Columbia State then became the perfect place to develop further and work toward joining a program that could provide the scholarship he sought two years down the road.
“I just thought going the JUCO route would be a good idea because I can put on some weight and strengthen my game all around during those two years and then go to the next step after that,” Brown said.
Brown credited Columbia State coach Winston Neal and the organization within his program as the reason why the Chargers felt like the best fit for him.
The decision comes after two seasons in which Brown solidified himself as both a player capable of playing a supporting role as he did when he was a junior while alongside current Furman guard Joe Anderson and a go-to option, which he served as this past winter.
He did all that quickly after moving to Maryville around the same time as Seiler, an experience he believes will be beneficial for the next chapter of his basketball career.
“I’ve come in kind of like it will be going to a new college,” Brown said. “I had to adapt to having a new coach and a new team and a new system. There was really no pause, I had to get going immediately, and that’s what the college experience will be like as well.”
Dulin finds fit at Berry College
Maryville boys soccer coach Nick Bradford, Dulin and his family had conversations about the difficulty of recruiting late in a school year, pandemic aside, but he was willing to try whatever it took to get Dulin to the next level.
Ultimately, that meant getting Berry College to come and watch Dulin play a couple of weeks ago at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
The rest is history.
“It was my No. 1 school, so it felt good to get that offer and sign with them,” Dulin said. “It’s a great campus and it has some great programs, so I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Dulin is one of two seniors for Bradford in his first year at the helm of the program and has provided a reliable presence both on and off the pitch for a Maryville team that has hopes of making a deep postseason run.
“I think he has brought some poise to the program,” Bradford said. “After a year off, you need a bit of stability when you really didn’t have it because you’re trying to find your way like everybody is, and I think Nate was a great example of taking it each day at a time and working hard for that day and not looking ahead.
“I think that kind of helped in his recruitment process — just staying focused and not getting rattled or frustrated with the timing.”
