Maryville senior safety DJ Burks and assistant coaches Joe Robinette and Ricky Upton wanted Julius Toto to try out for football as a freshman but failed to convince him until he was a junior.
The likelihood of picking up a sport that late and making an impact is next to none. Toto admits that he never thought he would see the field, as did Maryville coach Derek Hunt, but they were both wrong.
“Occasionally, we’ll have guys come out their first year ever playing football as freshmen, and then they’re really good athletes and end up being good players, but we can’t afford to keep a lot of upperclassmen because it is a very unlikely possibility that they can help us on varsity,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “Julius was so athletic, even though he didn’t know the game at all, we felt like there might be a slight chance he could help us, and I’m so glad we did.
“He was bought in. Once he made the team, he got after it in the weight room and worked a lot with coach Robinette to try and learn the ins and outs of playing receiver.”
Toto signed with Maryville College on Wednesday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium, following his lone season on varsity and two years after making the team.
“I was alright at first, and then going through each day and being able to watch the guys in front of me allowed me to continue to get better every day,” Toto said. “To learn from DJ and Markel (Fortenberry) and guys like that each and every day in practice, they helped me get to where I’m at right now.”
Hunt still was not sure how much Toto would be able to contribute in the offseason, but his opinion changed when Toto caught a screen pass and made two defenders miss en route to a 10-yard touchdown against Bearden on Sept. 17.
From that point on, he was used to spell DJ Burks as an outside receiver opposite of Fortenberry. Toto finished the season with 18 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns, and his best is yet to come.
“I wish he was going to be a senior next year because I really think he would be an All-State type player,” Hunt said. “Coach (Ben) Fox came to a practice and saw him, and I told him that if we had him another year that (Maryville College) wouldn’t have a chance at getting him. I couldn’t be happier for Julius and Maryville College for getting a kid that is going to have a chance to play right away, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he’s going to be as a football player because he’s only 24 months in.”
It was a place Williams had dreamed of being since childhood, but seven months ago, the whole moment was in jeopardy of never happening.
Just as Williams was working towards making a major impact on Alcoa’s defensive line in his senior season that would garner the attention of college coaches, he suffered an injury during an offseason workout that sidelined him for the first part of the Tornadoes season.
He eventually worked his way back to full health and contributed right away to Alcoa’s seventh straight state championship run this past season. It was also enough to earn an offer from the University of Virginia-Wise football program where he signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
“It feels great,” Williams said. “Of course, all of the hard work I put in and of course that injury came out of nowhere, it was very unexpected, but to get out there and play the rest of the season with my team when I got 100% felt very good. To pick up this offer and be able to continue my career in college feels very good.”
The UVA-Wise coaching staff reached out to Williams during the Tornadoes’ postseason run.
“(UVA-Wise coaches) started talking to me about a week or two before the state championship game,” Williams said. “They came down and talked to me and we just built a really strong connection. That’s where I just felt my heart was.”
Williams earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Team honors in January after recording 20 total tackles, which included eight tackles for loss to go along with three sacks during the 2021 season.
Just like Williams having his doubts, Alcoa coach Gary Rankin was also unsure if he would get a key piece to his defense back, at least back to the way he played as a junior in 2020.
“It was a great comeback with the way he treated it and how quick he came back,” Rankin said. “With the way he hurt it, I thought it was a year-ending thing. He came back much quicker than I ever expected and much quicker than I think he expected. When he came back he never had any problems. About that third week he was back to normal and was coming off that ball and playing like he could.
“He’s a great kid. Practices hard, works hard and he’s a football player. He makes plays. He’s been a joy to coach.”
The Mountaineers found themselves in need of a new center, and McLemore accepted the challenge.
“The team needed me,” McLemore said. “They needed somebody who would snap for them and make sure that we stayed in there. I made sure to put in all the work and stick with them so that I could play with my brothers.”
“The things that he did stepping in at center so Sean could go to tackle, he made a lot of sacrifice to do that because he owned a position prior to that,” former Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “Going to center is a whole lot of work in high school. People don’t think about it, but it’s not just snapping the ball. You have to make a lot of calls about defensive fronts and the second-level people, and he did that for us.”
The transition helped McLemore pen his signature to a sheet of paper Wednesday that will continue his football career at Carson-Newman.
“The Christian environment and how close it is to home are some things that stood out,” McLemore said. “It’s just a nice school. I just want to focus on my academics and, if anything, just try to play a game.”
Baseball
The Maryville baseball player is tied for the program record in hit-by-pitches, proof of his unselfish nature in helping the Rebels. He’ll soon take that selflessness to the Pioneers, as he signed with the Tusculum University baseball program Wednesday.
“It just shows his toughness and his unselfishness because in today’s game, a ball inside, guys are dancing and jumping out of the way,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “Not J Mill. He’s right there. One of the characteristics that defines all the hit-by-pitch is that they are just tough as nails and their teammates love them.
“They knew last year he was chasing the record so every time he got hit by a pitch, it was a special moment. I love him to death and just can’t say enough about him.”
Millsaps, who said he has “always been that type of player” that would take a hit-by-pitch when needed, was drawn to Tusculum because of its similarity to Maryville’s own program.
“When I was talking to the coaches, it was a lot like here, how we do it here,” Millsaps said. “Workouts are in the morning, everything that we do now is like how they do it up there.”
“I don’t think he’s going to be surprised when he goes down there,” Sullivan added. “I think our program prepares the guys well for that next level, the practices and the commitments, morning workouts and all that. What I think he’ll do is he’ll be able to go in and right away, he’ll kind of just be able to fit in there and know how things work.
“I think what he’ll do is really bring leadership from a freshman standpoint. What he can do is he can come in and have an impact as a freshman and be a leader and really help to kind of solidify four years of players versus just seniors having to jump in and lead.”
“(I saw) opportunity,” Orr, who signed with Cleveland State on Wednesday, told The Daily Times. “Opportunity to play at the next level and continue to develop and get better. It being a junior college, in two years, I can go somewhere else and keep climbing the ladder I guess, so to speak. Keep getting better.
“I really like the coaching staff. I really like the level of baseball. I thought the players were really good when I went up there. I like the opportunity to go play at the next level and play as long as I can, keep getting better.”
Part of that process for Orr, a standout catcher for Maryville whose accolades include All-Daily Times and All-District selections, includes developing his skills behind the plate while playing at the junior college level.
“I’m super excited,” Orr said. “Being a catcher, you’ve kind of got to manage the game, so it’s not necessarily all about you. It’s about the pitchers, it’s about everybody else on the field. So doing what I can to make everybody else better, and I think in the college level, it’s just like taking that to another level of like more exact and more precise in what you’re doing and what you’re trying to do.”
Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said Orr can “hit … do all those things” and also has “all the intangibles and leadership,” so teams will look his way once he develops his skills more and reopens his recruiting.
“(He’s) an absolute steal,” Sullivan said. “Him going to a junior college is going to allow him to kind of reset his recruiting, which will be good. He’ll go to a good junior college, they’re a good team, he’ll get to play a ton in the fall and the spring. Then it will open back up that recruiting as he grows a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.