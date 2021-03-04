Maryville senior defender Kat Morris never envisioned herself attending school at Maryville College when she first started the recruiting process.
That all changed when Morris visited the campus that sits two minutes from her home.
“When I visited Maryville College, I realized how highly they hold their academic standard, and from talking to their coaches, I got the same feeling about their athletic standards,” Morris told The Daily Times. “At Maryville High School, we have that Maryville mentality, and I feel like it would continue over at Maryville College, and I liked that.”
It turns out that it was the perfect landing spot for the All-Daily Times Girls Soccer Team selection, and she made the union official by signing with the Scots on Thursday at Maryville High School.
“To me, it just kind of meant that everything I’ve been working toward since I started playing soccer when I was little, it just kind of gave me that validation that every practice, game and long day was worth it in the end,” Morris said.
Morris also had plenty of validation on the pitch in her four years at Maryville, helping amass a record of 63-15-13 in that time while the Lady Rebels also claimed two District 4-AAA championships, three Region 2-AAA championships and reached the Class AAA state tournament in each of the past three seasons.
Part of that success stems from the stinginess of a backline that she led. Over the past two seasons, the Lady Rebels surrendered 45 goals in 47 matches (0.96 per game).
“At Maryville, I learned that you have to hold yourself to a high standard because with coach (Steve) Feather, he would give us small goals that we needed to achieve to get to the big one,” Morris said. “Through him, and with Maryville in general, I just learned what it takes to achieve those big goals.”
Morris will attempt to uphold a similar standard at a Maryville College program that has enjoyed plenty of success under Pepe Fernandez, who ranks 35th all-time across all divisions with 370 wins in his 29-year tenure.
The Scots have won at least 10 games in each season since 2001, and have accumulated a record of 42-14-2 over the past three seasons while winning at least a share of the USA South West Division regular-season championship in each campaign. Maryville College also won the USA South tournament a year ago to clinch its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015.
Morris should have an opportunity to contribute to future success in the coming years as four of the seven defenders currently on Maryville College’s roster are upperclassmen, with two of them graduating this spring.
“I really like winning games of course, but I also like a team that works together and progresses with one another,” Morris said. “I hope that I can fill those spots in Maryville College and help keep them at the level they’re at.”
