Maryville sophomore forward Kayla Barr claimed District 4-AAA and Region 2-AAA Player of the Year this season, and now she can add United Soccer Coaches All-South region selection to her selection.
Barr was one of eight players from Tennessee and one of two underclassmen to be named to the 20-player team on Wednesday after tallying 30 goals and seven assists this season.
It is the third consecutive year a Lady Rebel has made the team. Grace Oliver was the first in program history to receive the recognition in 2018 and Reyna Coston followed suit last season.
(0) comments
