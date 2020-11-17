Kendal Pitts’ coaches and teammates have spent a lot of time chasing down balls that she has sent flying over the fence in practice and opposing pitchers have delivered offerings that quickly left the field of play.
Maryville’s senior first baseman has put her power on display since she was a freshman, and it paved the way for her to continue her softball career by signing with East Tennessee State on Tuesday.
“I work hard every single day,” Pitts told The Daily Times. “I’m always hitting and I’m always going to lessons. It’s what I mainly work on and because of that I’m really confident in my bat.”
Pitts has logged a .469 batting average with 14 home runs and 68 RBIs in two-plus seasons as a Lady Rebel. She has twice been named an All-District First Team selection
Maryville coach Nick Payne saw that kind of production on the horizon before Pitts even joined the program, citing an advanced swing that has been present since she was an eighth grader. Pitts ensured her natural ability did not go to waste, working tirelessly to become a middle-of-the-order threat that helped the Lady Rebels reach the Region 2-AAA semifinals in 2019.
“She is a hard worker, and this is well-deserved because she loves to hit,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “She’s a great defender, but she puts a lot of time into hitting, and it has shown tremendously over her four years here.
“I think she sees the ball really well and she can hit every pitch. Her bat speed is so fast, and when you combine that with her eyes and her ability to track the ball, when that bat hits the ball, it’s so powerful.”
Pitts pointed to ETSU’s coaching staff and familiarity with several students — the other four members of the Bucs’ signing class are all from East Tennessee — as the reasons why the school was a perfect fit for her.
ETSU is searching for its first winning season since 2017, and Pitts experience in helping build a program into a contender could prove beneficial in accomplishing that task. Maryville finished under .500 in 2017 and 2018 before going 22-11 (12-4 District 4-AAA) during Pitts’ sophomore campaign in which she hit .579.
“I feel like Maryville has prepared me on so many levels because I’ve played against a lot of D-I athletes,” Pitts said. “Our coaches push us every day to get better and better, and when you have that and you’re playing against some of the best teams in the state, that makes you feel like you’re ready for college.”
Those who have seen what Pitts’ bat is capable over the past three years have no doubt she is equipped to make an impact at the next level — after a successful senior season this spring.
“I knew as an eighth grader that she could be a special player, and she is a special player,” Payne said. “I think she can go in as a freshman and be a big-time contributor.”
