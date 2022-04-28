Every student-athlete who signs to play at the collegiate level will have to face some adversity at some point and time.
Maryville senior linebacker Keyshawn Harper will not be fazed whenever it happens at UVA-Wise, where he signed to continue his career Monday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium after an injury-riddled high school career.
“I’ve talked to some people and they go into college and say they aren’t sure if they want to keep going after some adversity, but I’ve already been through that,” Harper told The Daily Times. “I’m just trying to go up there and not get hurt and continue to play for the next four to five years.”
Knee injuries and a concussion cost Harper significant time his first three years of high school football between William Blount and Maryville. He knew it was going to take a productive senior campaign to continue his career. A sprained ankle sidelined Harper for the Rebels’ season opener against Heritage, but once he got on the field, he delivered.
Harper was an All-Region 2-6A selection after finishing third on the team in tackles with 83 (eight for loss, including 2.5 sacks) while adding two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“I just remember telling him, ‘The only way you lose and are disappointed is if you quit and give up on this,’ and he didn’t,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He deserves all the credit for not giving up, not quitting and continuing to fight.
“He’s tough. I wonder what our defense would have looked like without him, and I’m glad we didn’t have to find out because you’re talking about an All-Region performer who played one year at that position.”
Harper sees a lot of similarities to UVA-Wise’s defense and the one he flourished in at Maryville. As a linebacker who is strong against the run and in coverage, he should provide a boost to the Cavaliers, who ranked in the bottom half of the South Atlantic Conference in both scoring defense (28.5 points allowed per game) and yards allowed per game (371.6).
“It just felt like home,” Harper said. “They were great to me, great to my family and it was in the middle of nowhere, so I can just focus on school and football.
“Their defense reminded me a lot of ours here at Maryville, and they are determined to win just like we are here. They were just for me.”
UVA-Wise is not only getting a potential impact player but a resilient one, and that will go a long way toward him becoming the best he can be.
“Hopefully his bad luck is behind him, but here is the thing: he’s been refined and put through the fire,” Hunt added. “Unfortunately, but fortunately, he’s got some experience handling adversity, and so if it happens at UVA-Wise, I fully expect him to pull through.”
