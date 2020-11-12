Maryville athletic director Larry Headrick has been named the East Tennessee CAREacter Star Athletic Director of the Year by CARE 365.
The award is voted on by coaches, sports writers, officials and athletic directors in East Tennessee. Headrick will be presented with the award before Maryville kicks off against Bradley Central on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
"I'm just one of many votes, but in my dealings with Larry, he has always been a high-character person," CARE 365 founder David Moore said. "He always represents not just the school and the football team, but the community of Maryville in a very class way."
