Maryville volleyball coach Chris Hames joked that Liv Gravatt enjoys the cold weather during Maryville’s fall signing ceremony, but the senior setter admits she has some shopping to do before calling Buffalo, New York home.
“I’m probably going to have to buy five to 10 coats because I am not going to be prepared for the winter at all,” Gravatt told The Daily Times.
Harsh winters may be new to Gravatt, who grew up in California before transferring to Maryville for the 2020-21 school year, but they were not enough to tarnish her view of the Buffalo volleyball program, where she will play for the next four years after signing her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
“Their coaches are just so sweet, and they’re younger, so it’s kind of like they understand us more,” Gravatt said. “Their program is so lively and so connected, and all the sports, not just volleyball, hang out with each other. It’s just one big community.
“I just really had a good vibe every time I stepped foot on campus.”
Gravatt came to Tennessee with the goal of earning a Division-I scholarship, and she accomplished that and so much more, helping put the Maryville volleyball program on the map.
She was the District 4-AAA Most Valuable Player and The Daily Times Volleyball Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2020, leading the Lady Rebels to their first Class AAA state tournament berth since 1984.
Gravatt won District 4-AAA Setter of the Year last year and was a first team All-District selection this season, guiding an offense that powered Maryville to two more trips to Murfreesboro.
That success was aided by future Division-I talents Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey, who provided a baseline of what Gravatt can expect at the next level.
“Amanda and Kiernan run such a good offense, and they kind of gave me a good expectation on what I’ll be setting at Buffalo,” Gravatt said. “They helped me out with kind of sets I need to work on and what kind of defense I need to work on when they were on the other side in practice defending their balls because they’re D-I hitters.”
Buffalo has notched 17 wins through its first 27 matches of the season — its most since winning 18 in 2018 — and is currently riding a six-match winning streak as the Mid-American Conference Tournament approaches.
Gravatt hopes to elevate the resurgent program to even greater heights over the next four years, but more importantly, she wants to recreate the environment she found in Maryville when she moved.
“I want to play, but I want to get close to girls that I can be lifetime friends with,” Gravatt said. “These girls are going to be my family for the next four years. I’m living with some of them, and we’re going to spend every single day together, 24 hours a day sometimes, so I just want to make a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.