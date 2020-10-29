When Stacy Jones handed her phone to her son after the Region 2-AAA cross country meet on Tuesday, Macguire Jones was surprised to hear his twin sister screaming on the other end.
The Maryville junior just finished ninth in the 5,000-meter race at Tommy Schumpert Park in Knoxville to qualify for the state meet as an individual. Andie-Marie Jones had FaceTimed her mother during the race so she could watch her brother cross the finish line. She was perhaps more excited about Macguire’s performance than he was, failing to contain her joy when talking to him after the race.
“Oh my gosh!” Andie-Marie hollered. “I am so proud of you! You did so great!”
Andie-Marie was supposed to be running that day, too.
She is currently the No. 2 runner in the state, according to Milesplit, and was the favorite to win the Region 2-AAA girls meet, but on Oct. 21, Maryville administrators told her that she had to quarantine for two weeks after coming in contact with someone who had COVID-19. It meant she wouldn’t be able to run in the region meet, and therefore was unable to qualify for state.
She admits she has shed a lot of tears during the past week, but that hasn’t stopped her from being a supportive sister. She made sure to text Macguire before his race Tuesday morning.
“Hey, I hope you run fast!” she wrote. “I hope you do amazing things today!”
“We are super excited for Macguire because he deserves it, but so does (Andie-Marie),” Stacy Jones told The Daily Times. “As a parent, you are with them every day and you see everything they put into their work to get to the level where they are at. It’s really hard to watch their dreams die and there’s nothing we can do about it. … It’s super heartbreaking.
“I know he would rather be going to state with her.”
Macguire and Andie-Marie have always run together. They participated in the Knoxville Youth Athletics’ track program when they were 5 years old. Andie-Marie quickly fell in love with running. She won her first race when she was in seventh grade. She owns the school records for the fastest times in the 1,600, 3,200 and 5,000-meter races. She finished seventh at the state cross country meet as a freshman and finished fifth last year as a sophomore.
It took Macguire a little bit longer to embrace the sport. He didn’t like the fact that his sister was faster than him — he didn’t beat Andie-Marie until the last race of their eighth-grade track season. Andie-Marie’s passion for running also occasionally annoyed him.
“Hey Macguire, do you want to go run?” Andie-Marie often asked.
“No.”
“Come on! It will be fun!”
“No.”
Andie-Marie always kept pleading; Macguire typically acquiesced. His reluctance to run with his sister was understandable. Andie-Marie remains the hardest worker he knows. With her, there are no easy jogs.
“She’s always had that motivation — that strive to be good,” Macguire said. “Sometimes I don’t want to go fast on runs, and she wants to go out at a 6-flat pace for 7 miles. I’m like, ‘Nah.’”
Macguire began to love running when he was in eighth grade. His partnership with his sister became mutually beneficial. During the past few years, they have trained together six times a day. Macguire always pushed his sister to run faster. Andie-Marie ensured her brother always remained disciplined.
She was his personal dietitian, making sure his eating habits gave him the best opportunity to succeed during races.
“If he is like, ‘Hey, I want to get a bowl of ice cream,’ I am like, ‘Dude, you have to race tomorrow,’” Andie-Marie said, laughing. “He kind of hates it, but kind of loves it at the same time. He won’t admit to it. … We just want the best for each other so we keep pushing and pushing, trying to be the best we can be.”
Both twins have thrived this season. Macguire finished the Dickson Invitational in a personal-best 16 minutes, 43 seconds. Andie-Marie also set a personal record this fall, finishing second in the Jesse Owens Classic with a time of 17:37.25. She had aspirations of winning the state meet at Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park on Nov. 5.
All that changed when she was ushered into the principal’s office during her first-block history class last week.
It had already been a challenging year. She couldn’t compete for a state title in the 1600-meter race because the pandemic canceled the TSSAA track and field season in the spring, and it was going to deprive her of accomplishing another goal.
“I just started sobbing right then and there because making it to state was almost a given for me,” Andie-Marie said. “Just knowing that I wouldn’t have that chance (to win state) if our girls team didn’t make it to state was absolutely crushing.”
Still, she kept running, following the training regimens Maryville coach Landon Harris sent her. Her quarantine ends on Nov. 4, just in time for her to attend the state meet to watch her brother.
She’s not sure how she will feel that day, fully aware that she should be running herself. She does know this: She’s going to be loudly supporting Macguire.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment, knowing that I could have been there and I almost feel like I should have been there,” Andie-Marie said. “But God has some plan in store for me that maybe I shouldn’t have gone or something like that.
“I am trying to find the positive in it, so we are just going to be cheering Macguire on and motivating him to do the best that he possibly can.”
