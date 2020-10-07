Maryville senior Madison Atchley entered the final round of her high school career aiming to shoot in the low 80s, and she just about accomplished that feat.
Atchley carded a 13-over 85 in the second and final round of the Large Class State Golf Championships at WillowBrook Golf Club on Wednesday in Manchester to finish in 33rd place with a two-day total of 173.
“I think she was more consistent today and didn’t have the big numbers,” Maryville coach Mike Driver told The Daily Times. “Our goal was to shoot around an 80-81, and a few less strokes we would have been right there.”
The only things that prevented Atchley from shooting lower than her desired total were a double bogey on the 18th hole, a triple bogey on the par-5 2nd and missing a few too many putts.
It was a quality bounce-back performance from Atchley, who logged a pair of triple bogeys and three double bogeys on Tuesday.
A year ago, Atchley finished tied for 33rd in the state tournament, but she shot 10 strokes better this time around.
“I was happy for her to get a chance to come back to state,” Driver said. “I know her goal was to be top-25, but she did better than she did last year.
“I think she’s happy she played better today because last year she didn’t play as well on the second day.”
Atchley, who is in talks with a few smaller colleges to continue her golf career at the collegiate level, passes the torch to Parker Miller, who will enter her junior season as Maryville’s No. 1 golfer.
“Madison is very determined to make her game better, and she has,” Driver said. “She is always a positive person with everybody else; the hardest thing is getting her to be positive about her own game more than anything else.”
“I hope that’s what Parker will take away from her. (Parker) has really worked on her game to take it to another level, but she’s like Madison where she has to be more positive and not be her own toughest critic.”
