LENOIR CITY — Madison Atchley feared her round in the Region 2 Large Class golf tournament at WindRiver Golf Club was the last of her high school career.
Tears flowed as the senior reflected on a disappointing back nine, but the emotions slowly changed from sadness to excitement as scores rolled in and it became apparent Atchley’s 11-over 83 would be enough to qualify for the state tournament.
“I wasn’t sure I had done well enough to go to state,” Atchley told The Daily Times. “It was hard to wait an hour and watch girls come in, but it was worth it.”
Atchley will be Blount County’s only representative in the Large Class state tournament on Oct. 6-7 at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
Maryville sophomore Parker Miller shot a 100 to round out a third-place finish for the Lady Rebels behind Farragut (154) and Bearden (173).
The William Blount boys also placed third with a team score of 336 while the Maryville boys finished fifth after posting a 350. Farragut won the region title with a 295.
Heritage’s Hannah Smelcer and William Blount’s Anna Lewis and Julia Kessler — all individual qualifiers for the region tournament — shot 90, 94 and 95, respectively, to secure positions seven through 10.
A strong front nine had Atchley cruising toward her second consecutive state tournament berth, but her confidence dwindled after making the turn.
Atchley admits she started thinking about her score while playing the final nine holes, and the focus on each individual shot that led to her early success abandoned her.
“She was playing with a young girl from Bearden (Maya Hira) who is a really good player, and (Madison) knew that if she could beat her she’d have a good chance of getting in,” Maryville coach Mike Driver said. “When she didn’t, she was worried that she hadn’t gotten a spot.
“Madison is a really tough on herself, and I want her to be more positive because she’s a good player. She deserves to be (at state), and I think she’ll go out next week and play well.”
The Lady Rebels have sent at least one individual qualifier to state in three of the last four years. Atchley was one of three Maryville girls last season, joining Ainsley Simms and Bevin Harrell.
Atchley shot a first-round 88 and a second-round 95 for a 23-over 185 that resulted in a tie for 33rd.
“This game is a lot bigger than I am,” Atchley said. “State is the best of the best, and it kind of puts you in your place. I think experiencing that last year was really good for me.”
Miller hopes to bounce back from an uncharacteristic round and have her own state tournament next year as the Lady Rebels’ unquestioned No. 1, a title her and Atchley shared throughout the season.
“Today was kind of a rough day for Parker,” Driver said. “I think she pressed because she had a couple of bad holes. We’ve talked about not letting her bad holes as good as possible, but she had a couple really rough ones on the front side, and on the back side it kind of compounded.
“She’ll be back for us. It may not have shown by her score today, but she’s really improved her game since last year, and I think she’s really determined to continue improving it for next year.”
William Blount junior Nick Etherton missed what would have been his second trip to the state tournament by two strokes, posting the fifth-lowest round of the boys’ tournament with a 74.
It was Etherton’s fourth round of competitive golf in three days after participating in the Tennessee Junior Cup, playing 36 holes Saturday and 18 on Sunday to help Team East beat Team West.
“He was in good spirits, a little upset, but I told him to keep his head up,” William Blount coach Michael Bradshaw said. “We just have to move forward. It was just one day of golf.”
The Governors bring back every member of their third-place team and should be a favorite to reach state. Kessler and Lewis also return to lead a girls team that has similar expectations.
“We have the potential, but they have to put in the work,” Bradshaw said. “To be good at golf, you have to play golf. You have to play in golf tournaments tournament and put yourself in that situation — that was my message to my whole team.”
The Lady Mountaineers also have the potential to play in Manchester next fall, with Smelcer leading a deep, talented team in her final campaign.
“Hannah played a very solid round today and I’m proud of the improvement she’s made this year,” Heritage coach Scott Williams said. “We have a lot of girls back next year so we should have a strong team.”
