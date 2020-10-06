Throughout the first round of the Large Class Girls State Golf Championships on Tuesday, Mike Driver urged Madison Atchley to remain positive.
He has been coaching the Maryville senior golfer since she was in the sixth grade, so he knows Atchley is her own worst critic. He also knew that Atchley was frustrated after she struggled during the first four holes. Still, she rebounded from a disastrous start to finish the first round tied for No. 30 with a 16-over 88 at WillowBrook Golf Club. She’s hoping for a much lower score when she tees off at 9:50 a.m. today.
“Overall, she would have liked to have played a lot better,” Driver told The Daily Times. “She had five holes that really killed her — two triple bogeys and three double bogeys, but she played really well the rest of the holes. … She will go out tomorrow and hopefully play more relaxed.”
Atchley registered a couple of birdies during Monday’s practice round, but immediately struggled during the first round on Tuesday. She drove the ball into the lake on her second shot, ultimately recording a triple bogey on the par-4 10th. A few holes later, she hit the ball out of bounds. Four penalty strokes through the first six holes led to a 10-over start.
Yet, she persevered and shot two-over-par during the following five holes.
“I think a lot of it was nerves,” Driver said. “Even though she was (at state) last year, it doesn’t matter. I have played tournaments for a long time and I still get nervous, too. She settled down in the middle of the round and started to play some really good golf.”
Atchley was hoping to earn a top-25 finish at the state tournament. That goal is still attainable; she just has to reduce the number of double and triple bogeys she recorded on Tuesday.
“Hopefully tomorrow, she will shoot 80 or 81,” Driver said. “Anything better than that would be gravy. I think she’s looking forward to getting back out there and having a much better round than she did today.
“She really wanted to make it to the state tournament again this year. I was really happy that she made it last year and this year.”
