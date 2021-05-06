Madison Atchley always wanted to continue her golf career into college, but the financial aspect of school cast that into doubt.
That is until Tennessee Wesleyan provided an opportunity to make that dream a possibility, one that came to fruition Thursday when Atchley signed with the Bulldogs at Maryville High School.
“It is beyond exciting because I didn’t think I’d be able to sign or play anywhere,” Atchley told The Daily Times. “My friend Bevin Harrill is there right now and she’s been telling me about it, how much she has been improving and the friendships she has made, and I’m so excited to be a part of the program.”
Maryville golf coach Mike Driver started coaching Atchley in the sixth grade and watched as she developed into a state tournament-caliber player in the final two years of high school career. Atchley finished tied for 33rd in the Large Class State Golf Tournament in 2019 and also finished 33rd in 2020, although she did trim 10 strokes of her two-round total.
“Madison has always been very quiet around other players and stuff but always worked really hard,” Driver said. “She has continued to grow as a player, continuing to work on her short game. She always could hit the ball a long way off the tee, but I think the rest of her game has improved a lot, and I think that’s why the past two years she has qualified for the state tournament.”
Atchley hopes to have a similar freshman campaign to the one Harrill had at Tennessee Wesleyan this season — ranking 35th in the Appalachian Athletic Conference with an average score of 87.4 — as well as the chance to continue learning from the player she credits for a part of her growth.
“I think it will be very beneficial because when we were together on the high school team, she was already a really good leader and kind of passed that down to me,” Atchley said. “I’m excited to be on the same team with her again.”
Together, the duo hope that they can have similar success to what they had in 2019 when both qualified for the state tournament along with teammate Ainsley Simms, who now plays at Tennessee Tech.
Driver has no reason to believe Atchley will not hold up her end of the bargain.
“I think it’s a really good level for her because the distance they play and her being a longer hitter than some of the other players,” Driver said. “I think she can be successful there and be a big asset for that program, not just academically, but as a person.”
