Lincoln Memorial checked off every box for Maggie Sanderson.
The senior outside hitter carved four more years of being a student-athlete while also getting an opportunity to study nursing, and becoming a Railsplitter provided the perfect balance. Sanderson cemented that future by signing a National Letter of Intent with Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday during a signing day ceremony at Maryville High School.
“When I went on my visit, they told me that the student comes first, which was definitely important,” Sanderson told The Daily Times. “They were just really accepting. They kept saying that they really needed me there and that I would probably start. I also just loved the campus because it’s gorgeous.”
Sanderson also brings a level of talent the Railsplitters need after going 24-44 over the past three seasons.
Lincoln Memorial ranked fourth-to-last in the South Atlantic Conference in hitting percentage (.170) and blocks per set (1.69) this season, marks that Sanderson is more than capable of improving.
Sanderson also has experience in helping a program emerge into a championship contender. Maryville reached the Class AAA state tournament the past two seasons after not reaching that stage since 1984.
“It’s definitely been a great experience,” Sanderson said. “Going to state really taught me what real competition is. We had gotten pretty far my first two years, but with Chris (Hames), she really taught us how to keep expanding.
“I’m really glad she came over to our program.”
Sanderson signed alongside six other Maryville athletes, something she admits can cause people to take the moment for granted, but the excitement was not lost on her as she put pen to paper.
“You see everyone around you signing, and you don’t realize how grateful you are because not everybody gets this experience,” Sanderson said. “It’s something I’ve always worked for because it’s always been a dream of mine, and I’m just glad that it actually happened.”
Only one stood out.
“I visited a lot of schools actually,” Townsend said. “I just loved the atmosphere (at Tusculum). I thought it felt like family there and I was very happy too. I thought the campus was beautiful and I was very happy to continue my athletic career somewhere where I thought I would be challenged.”
Townsend signed with the Tusculum women’s soccer program to accomplish a life-long goal.
“It was always a dream (to play college soccer),” Townsend said. “So I guess it’s like dream creates reality. It’s fun.”
Townsend, a four-year varsity player at Maryville who was selected for the Olympic Development Program’s south region team, plans to study nursing at Tusculum and is just as prepared in the classroom as she is on the pitch. She earned an academic letter in anatomy and physiology and already has a certified nursing assistant license.
The signing marked the end of a positive experience for Townsend and the beginning of one she hopes is just as enjoyable.
“I loved playing at Maryville,” Townsend said. “It was definitely one of the top places I could have come to high school to play. It was such a good experience. It’s bittersweet that it’s over. I had such a good experience here and I’m so sad it’s over, but it’s going to be great to go to the next level.”
Centre College tried its best to lure him to Danville, Kentucky for his collegiate football career, but it did not do nearly enough to pull Hoy from the place he has grown to love as he signed with Maryville College.
“I was attracted to that place from Day 1,” Hoy said. “That coaching staff and the way that they have treated me, the focus they’ve put on me and how bad they wanted me is something I’ve respected more than anything.
“How this place and Maryville High School accepted me after I moved here four years ago has really given me a home, and I feel that same way with Maryville College.”
Hoy will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Scots, who graduate all three of their starting linebackers (Bo Hering, Caden Harbin and Colby Manis).
He would live up to the standard of toughness typically found in a defense run by MC defensive coordinator Scott Brumett. Hoy missed three games this season because of an unknown ailment that caused high creatine kinase levels in his blood as well as increased kidney and liver function but bounced back to record 32 tackles while splitting time with junior linebacker Jacob Richmond.
“I didn’t even know that until I went on my visit in October,” Hoy said. “They were at the top of my list before then, but it did make it even more attractive because I can go into this place and not just be in a leadership role in the locker room or in the weight room, but maybe on the field as well.”
