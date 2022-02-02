When Maryville soccer coach Steve Feather talked about senior Megan Carroll minutes before she signed her National Letter of Intent with Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday, he said that if he could build a team, he would use many of her attributes to do it.
According to Feather, those attributes included Carroll’s toughness and leadership skills, which helped the Lady Rebels to a range of successes the past four seasons.
For Carroll, it led to a number of personal accolades as well, including All-District, All-Region and All-State Team honors in 2021, catching the eye of MTSU women’s soccer coach Aston Rhoden.
“I really tried to take on a leadership role during all four years,” Carroll said. “I always look for a leadership role on the field and you know, I know other girls do too, so I try to be that. I think that’s what led (Rhoden) to recruit me because I stand out on the field.”
MTSU wasn’t the only offer Carroll entertained. Sewanee was another program that she considered over the past year, but it was the relationship Carroll built with Rhoden and the current players on the Blue Raiders roster she was able to get to know on official visits over the past few months, leaving a lasting impression that led her to make the program home for the next four years.
The close proximity to Maryville, where her friends and family live, to the school’s campus in Murfreesboro helped, too.
“I really like the coach and I like the players and I love the campus,” Carroll said. “It all just kind of felt right, honestly.”
Before Carroll tries to carry over her successes to the college level, her signing allowed for some reflection on her high school career.
During her senior campaign, she accounted for seven goals and five assists during the Lady Rebels’ 11-8-2 season that ended in the Class AAA sectionals.
“It’s been so exciting being a part of this team,” Carroll said. “It’s a great program and it’s definitely a winning program. MTSU is as well, so I’m hoping to carry on the winning tradition and do great things there.”
The idea of playing college soccer wasn’t always a goal that seemed obtainable for Carroll. There were times where she felt that the idea of playing college soccer was out of reach, even with all of the work she put in.
From playing little league to splitting time between starring for the Lady Rebels and the FC Alliance Elite Club for the past three years, Carroll didn’t give up and it resulted in the scholarship offer from MTSU.
“They say hard work pays off and there are definitely points where you don’t believe it and you start doubting yourself,” Carroll said. “It’s proven true that hard work pays off, so I’m super excited for the next step.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.