Maryville has always been home to Mike Bethea, even when he lived elsewhere.
The senior defensive lineman grew up in Maryville but moved away while he was in elementary school.
Bethea moved back home prior to his junior season, and when he did, it was if nothing had changed.
That sense of community was a major selling point in why he decided to sign with Maryville College on Monday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
“It was the people who kept me here — who I call my family,” Bethea told The Daily Times. “Maryville High School, the kids I grew up playing football with, when I moved away and then came back, they still had that support, that love and they really wanted to push me. I loved that, and that’s why I chose Maryville College.”
Bethea took the positivity he got from those around him and shined it onto others, most notably making the effort to travel and support the junior varsity team.
It is that level of buy-in that makes Maryville coach Derek Hunt believe he will make an immediate impact as a Scot.
“Within a month at Maryville College, he will be every coach’s favorite player and he’ll be every teacher’s favorite student,” Hunt said. “You just can’t help but like him and pull for him and get behind him because he’s a naturally gifted leader who was born for this.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt he’ll have all those guys at Maryville College on defense ready to go.”
Bethea will be a part of the Bonner Scholars Program at Maryville College, which is perfectly suited for somebody who attempts to do as much good as Bethea does.
The program is designed to give students with a passion for service and social justice the opportunity to further explore these themes. Fifteen incoming first-year students are chosen each year based on an application and interview process.
Each scholar is required to serve at a non-profit organization for 10 hours each week during the academic year and complete 280 hours of service during two summers.
Students admitted to the Bonner Scholars Program at Maryville College receive a scholarship of $3,000 annually as well as a matching grant that meets a student’s financial needs with a cap on loans.
“It’s a great program that I feel is going to develop my character into the man I want to be,” Bethea said. “I really want to volunteer in my community, whether it be at this high high school or elementary schools, and mentoring.
“I really want to make an impact, so that program was a very big reason to go to Maryville College.”
Bethea should also make an impact on the field as he joins a defense led by defensive coordinator Scott Brumett that has seen plenty of success in recent years.
However, it did struggle at times a year ago, ranking seventh in the USA South in scoring defense (30.1 points per game) and fourth in yards allowed per game (354.8).
A key factor in those struggles was a non-existent pass rush that resulted in seven sacks in 10 games, which tied for 230th amongst Division-III programs last season.
Bethea should help in that regard.
He was named The Daily Times’ Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, logging 66 total tackles — including 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 of which came on sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered two as well.
“(Brumett) has big plans for me,” Bethea said. “He really thinks that I can make the program better and grow with the program, and I’m very confident with how much the program is going to grow over the next four years.
“I’m so excited to see what the Scots can grow into.”
