Nathan Dulin lined up a free kick from roughly 75 yards out and booted across the pitch, watching it as it bounced off the hands of an outstretched Jeremiah Hester in goal for Alcoa and into the back of the net.
Dulin turned around with his hands in the air and looked at Maryville goalkeeper Ben Ingleston, who just laughed.
Of Dulin’s three goals this season, two have come from free kicks behind the half line, this one serving as the opening salvo of a 5-0 victory over Alcoa on Tuesday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
“I just tried to put it in there on the keeper to make him work for it because you don’t want to make anything easy for him,” Dulin told The Daily Times. “It felt great because you don’t get to score those every day.”
Alcoa (5-4) was seemingly still processing what happened when a minute later freshman Seth Meade doubled Maryville’s lead with a goal in the 17th minute.
It was all downhill from there.
Dulin got the ball with space in the 26th minute and sprinted toward goal before dishing a pass across the box to sophomore Hayden Stringer, who crushed a shot past Hester to give the Rebels (7-2-2) a 3-0 lead.
“We were our own worst enemies in that first half,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “If the goalkeeper gets his hands on it, he has to hold on to it and he has to save it.
“You can’t get down a couple of goals. One you can handle — maybe you can work your way back in it — but getting down two goals like that early on, especially back-to-back, that hurts. We were just really poor in the first half, but that’s the way it goes.”
It got worse when Dulin, who celebrated Senior Day along with fellow senior Victor Castenada, drilled another free kick from behind the half line that bounced around the penalty box until one of his teammates corralled it and sent Maryville into halftime with a 4-0 lead.
“As predictable as that moment might seem for anybody watching or for a defense to plan for, the onus is still on can they defend it?” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “Him playing that ball long, for any team, you have to be very balanced and find the right defensive posture, and so far we’ve been able to put a lot more pressure on teams that way and flip the field because when you get pinned back at times it’s a great weapon to have.”
Sophomore Satsuki Endoh scored Maryville’s final goal in the 77th minute after receiving a pass from across the box that left nothing but a wide open net in front of him.
Maryville hopes the momentum of a convincing victory carries over to when it hosts District 4-AAA rival Farragut at 7 p.m. Thursday while Alcoa will attempt to rebound in time for its home bout with District 4-AA foe Gatlinburg-Pittman at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“The next one is the biggest one,” Corley said. “This was a big game because you always want to play well against all your opponents, but now we have a district match that we really have to win.
“We have to try and get some kind of an advantage back. They have to prepare themselves and be ready to play mentally. We’ll see how they do.”
