Nick Talley feels like one shot cost him an opportunity to compete in the Class AA state golf tournament a year ago.
The then-Maryville junior was 80 yards from the pin with an opportunity for birdie on the 16th hole at Sevierville Country Club, but an errant approach cost him a couple of strokes. Talley wrapped up his Region 2-AA tournament round with a 2-over 74, two strokes behind William Blount’s Nick Etherton for the final individual qualifying spot.
“I can almost guarantee that I would have been there (at state),” Talley told The Daily Times. “If I had that shot now, I feel like I would have had a much better chance at making birdie and that momentum could have gone into the next hole, and who knows what happens from there.”
The confidence stems from an offseason in which Talley committed to improving his short game. He estimated that 75% of his practices were with wedges 100 yards and in to ensure a similar mishap would not prevent him from reaching the state tournament in his final prep season.
The results through the first few weeks of the season have been promising.
Talley finished tied for 10th in the 5Star Preps Masters on July 29-30 at Three Ridges Golf Course in Knoxville, shooting 2-over 74 in the first round and a 75 in the final round.
He has yet to card worse than a 37 in the Rebels’ four nine-hole matches to date.
“If you look at his stats, he’s hitting a lot more greens in regulation, but even when he’s missing the greens, he’s on the fringes,” Maryville coach Mike Driver said. “He’s really been getting up and down and saving strokes that way, and that’s what he needs to do. The guys Nick plays with, they’re very good players and they don’t lose strokes around the green. That’s where he has picked up his game this season.
“He has been steady all year. He’s shooting around par, but he’s not satisfied with what he’s doing. He wants to continue to get better.”
Talley’s early prep success comes after a strong summer on the Sneds Tour — the Junior Golf Tour of the Tennessee Golf Foundation backed by PGA Tour pro Brandt Snedeker and the Snedeker Family Foundation.
He logged three top-10 finishes in five tournaments, including a victory in the East Tennessee Regional Championship on July 18-19 at Patriot Hills Golf Club.
It was a welcome sight for Driver, who knew Talley would have to be the catalyst for the Rebels to win the team district and region championships. William Blount bested Maryville by one stroke in last season’s District 4-AA tournament.
“I think he’s in position to contend for a spot at state, but we still have a number of weeks left and the district tournament at Willow Creek,” Driver said. “All these matches are about putting themselves in position to improve their games on a lot of different courses.
“We want to get that spot as a team, so it doesn’t have to come down to him getting one of those three (individual) spots. I think that’s what we have to be shooting for.”
Talley believes the Rebels are capable of winning the region title and clinching a state tournament berth, especially given how freshmen Jake Sheffield and Leo Huddleston have played early in the season.
However, he also knows he can only control his game, and he is focused on making sure he gets the opportunity to make amends for that “terrible shot” at Sevierville Country Club come October.
“I want our team to do great, but once you get out there, you’re on your own,” Talley said. “You have to go play your game and shoot your score. Once everybody comes in together, we’ll see what happens, but you just have to go play and the score will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.