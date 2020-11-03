Noah Vaughn never doubted the impact he would have for Maryville this season. It just took longer than expected.
The sophomore running back logged 32 touches through the Rebels’ first five games, but 18 (56.3%) of those came in the second half of games where they led by three possessions or more. Vaughn averaged 4.8 yards per touch during that span, production that led to him carving out a bigger part of the offense over the final half of the regular season.
He has logged 32 touches in the five games leading up to the Rebels’ first-round meeting with Science Hill at 7 p.m. on Friday inside Shields Stadium, logging 258 yards in that time — 105 more yards than he had through the first five games.
“I don’t sell myself short, so I came in thinking this is what I could be,” Vaughn told The Daily Times. “I feel like I’m not just a running back. I can go anywhere on the field and do anything. I just wanted to be an overall playmaker, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Twenty-nine of Vaughn’s 32 touches through the first five games of the season were rushing attempts, but senior running back Parker McGill’s workhorse-like output limited how much Vaughn could be on the field. That is until Maryville (10-0) decided it would utilize Vaughn in the passing game.
Vaughn has hauled in 24 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns since the halfway point. He ranks first on the team in catches, second in receiving yards and tied for first in receiving touchdowns during that span.
“We knew how good of an athlete he was and how good of a player he was,” Maryville running backs coach Adam Hendricks said. “What I’ve been really pleased and surprised with is how much we’ve thrown at him and how much we’ve put on him. We’ve got a back in Parker that can carry the ball quite a bit, and Noah is obviously a great running back, too, but Noah is one of those guys that we wanted to get the ball in his hands.”
The Rebels knew they had something special in Vaughn after watching him play for their freshmen team last season, but an offseason in which he gained 20 pounds — jumping from 160 to 180 — vaulted him into a bigger role.
“During the quarantine period, you could either get worse or better, and I chose to get better like a lot of people on this team,” Vaughn said. “I took advantage of the time and mainly focused on weight training instead of cardio to try and put on weight because I knew I needed it to play running back.”
“Usually the biggest thing for our sophomores is how long it takes them to develop with that year of lifting under their belt,” Hendricks added. “That’s where we knew he could play on Friday nights because he worked like crazy in there.”
Maryville’s commitment to getting Vaughn the ball has made a good offense even better, and Hendricks believes that will have to continue if the Rebels are to win their second consecutive Class 6A BlueCross Bowl.
Vaughn projects to be Maryville’s starting running back next season after McGill graduates and has the talent to be another Division-I prospect out of the backfield, following in the recent footsteps of Isaiah Cobb (Chattanooga), Tee Hodge (Tennessee) and potentially McGill, but his versatility as receiver gives Maryville options.
“There is a lot of potential there, but the difference is the guys before him were true running backs,” Hendricks said. “I think Noah has shown that he is going to be something else that defenses have to prepare for because of the way he has played out wide.”
Whether it be via handoffs or receptions, Vaughn does not care how he touches the ball. He just wants to keep making plays.
“I think I’m fully prepared, but there is always room to get better,” Vaughn said. “I’m always ready for whatever they want to throw at me.”
