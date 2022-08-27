Noah Vaughn had a simple response when asked if he wished he could play Powell one more time in his high school football career.
“I do,” the Maryville senior running back told The Daily Times. “I definitely do.”
Powell has boasted a star-studded team each of the past two seasons, but Vaughn has been the best player on the field both times Powell and Maryville linked up during that span.
The Virginia commit had his breakout game versus the Panthers in last season’s Rivalry Thursday, amassing 205 yards and four touchdowns. He was just as good in the Rebels’ 38-13 victory Thursday at Powell High School, rumbling for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
“My line performed like they always do,” Vaughn said. “I came out here knowing it was a big game. They have players, we have players and it’s about putting it on the field and seeing who is better.
“When there is a big crowd and there are a whole lot of stars out here on the field, it’s time to come out here and perform. It was a TV game, and my pops came to watch me, so I had to put on a show.”
“That’s what you want out of your best players,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “You want them to step up in big games, and I thought he did that. We needed it, especially when (junior running back) Gage (LaDue) went down. He was going to carry us.”
Vaughn was primed for an integral role from the jump, but a larger burden was placed on his shoulders after LaDue went down with a lower leg injury during Maryville’s opening possession.
LaDue serves as Swiss-army knife of sorts for Maryville (2-0), acting as a change-of-pace back to Vaughn as well as an H-back that is tasked with catching passes and blocking.
LaDue logged four carries and five receptions in the Rebels’ season-opening victory over Heritage on Aug. 18.
“Gage does everything for us,” Hunt said. “You know what you’re going to get from Noah Vaughn, but I don’t think defenses know exactly what they’re going to get from Gage LaDue because he can line up everywhere. We don’t have another guy on the team that can do what Gage does, so you have to piecemeal it.”
Sophomore running back Price Davis, senior wide receiver Cannon Johnson, junior tight end Eli Elkins and sophomore H-back Jonah Arms all had increased roles in LaDue’s absence, but Vaughn lessened the loss.
He raced 18 yards for a touchdown after catching a swing pass from senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer to give Maryville a 17-0 lead with two minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the first half. Vaughn busted a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and completed his hat trick with a 3-yard score in the fourth.
Vaughn’s 24 carries marked a career high, but Hunt never worried about the workload, stating he believes Vaughn could carry 40 times if need be.
The severity of LaDue’s injury is unclear, but Vaughn showed he is capable of being a workhorse against Powell — and shining while doing it.
“I had to flip a switch because I knew I had people relying on me,” Vaughn said. “Me and my teammates, we lean on each other, and that’s what we do when things get tough. When Gage went down, our whole team stepped up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.