The pantheon of Maryville running backs features greats like Carl Stewart, Shawn Prevo and Tee Hodge.
As senior running back Noah Vaughn readied to sign his National Letter of Intent to play at Virginia on Friday, Maryville coach Derek Hunt was adamant that Vaughn deserved to share their rarified air as one of the best to ever carry the football for the Rebels.
"I wouldn't say that, but I've spent four years with (Hunt), and he was an influence on my life before I ever played on his football team," Vaughn told The Daily Times. "To hear something like that, it's a moment you've been waiting for. It's a dream goal to be a guy who people ten years from now say, 'You remember him?'
"Just to hear him say that, it was a heartfelt moment. I appreciate him as a coach and a mentor."
Vaughn began his ascendance as a wide receiver his sophomore season with former Maryville running back Parker McGill commanding most of the carries out of the backfield.
A year later, he emerged as the bell-cow running back and amassed 1,611 yards and 22 touchdowns on 182 carries. Vaughn would have bested those numbers this season had he not broken his ankle while returning a kickoff against Knoxville West on Oct. 21.
In eight games, the Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football finalist rushed for 1,301 yards and 16 touchdowns on 158 carries. He set the Maryville single-game rushing record with 272 yards against Bearden Sept. 16.
"He smashes all of his records if he doesn't get hurt in that Week 9 game (against Knoxville West this season), but what a career," Hunt told The Daily Times. "Statistically, he is third all-time in rushing behind Carl Stewart and Shawn Prevo. I don't think there was a better high school football player in the state of Tennessee this year than Noah Vaughn."
Vaughn's game-changing ability made him the fifth Maryville player to sign with a Power-5 school since 2012, joining Jay Guillermo (Clemson, 2012), Patton Robinette (Vanderbilt, 2012), Dylan Jackson (Stanford, 2015) and Hodge (Tennessee, 2020).
Vaughn is a part of Tony Elliott's first full recruiting class after he took over the program on Dec. 8, 2021. The Cavaliers went 3-7 in Elliott's first season and are looking to reshape a program that has finished above .500 twice since 2011.
"The academics and the athletic opportunity there with coach (Tony) Elliot being my coach (is what drew me to Virginia)," Vaughn said. "He comes from a successful program over there at Clemson, and we're just going to make that happen at Virginia.
"I'm excited to be an influential character and make an instant impact. I feel like the entire recruiting class is players just like me. We're just ballers, and I think we have the opportunity to turn this program around."
Vaughn left his mark as one of the best to ever play for one of the most storied programs in Tennessee. He has an opportunity to do the same for a program that has only had 41 players in its 119-year history record more than 1,000 yards in their careers.
"I feel like every football player wants to make it to the pro level, but I'm not banking on making it to the league," Vaughn said. "My goal is to be the best version of me. Get my education, get my degree, play four years of football, and if I get drafted, I get drafted, but if not, I'll use my Virginia degree to my best ability."
