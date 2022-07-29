KNOXVILLE — Maryville senior Parker Miller knows exactly what she hopes to accomplish during her final season of high school golf.
“I didn’t really improve from my sophomore year to my junior year, so I just want to improve from last year and try to average lower,” Miller told The Daily Times.
Leaving Three Ridges Golf Course on Friday, she was confident that she’s on the right track.
Miller finished the opening day of the 5Star Preps Masters in the top spot of the girls individual standings, shooting a 1-over 73 to put her in first place in the field of 39 golfers.
“Today, my putting was really good,” Miller said. “I made a lot of long putts and that really helped me, and I made a lot of birdies.”
It’s an ideal way for Miller to begin her senior season after competing in the Sneds Tour earlier this summer.
“(Miller) has had a really good summer, and hopefully, that’s built her confidence up because she should be confident,” Maryville coach Mike Driver said. “Her game is really solid right now.”
“I’m excited for this season, but I’m very sad that it’s my last one,” Miller added. “My favorite part of golf is high school golf, so I love playing with my team and getting to do tournaments like these.”
Other members of that team, April Johnson and Rylee Tucker, ended the day tied with two other golfers for 14th place. They both shot an 81.
“They’ve come a long way,” Driver said. “April played a lot of events this summer and Rylee played a few, but both of them played well. Rylee finished with a double-bogey, or she would have shot 79, so she was frustrated because of that, but both of them, that’s solid, solid play right there.
“April called a penalty on herself because her coin moved about a quarter of an inch, and she didn’t move it back, but she’s honest, and that’s what it takes. So that cost her a 79. We have other girls who are pushing the ones, our second and third (group) girls, which is very important. Competition is good.”
Maryville’s girls enter today in second place in the team standings, three strokes behind Halls.
On the boys side, Nick Talley led Maryville with a 74, tying for 10th place in a 79-golfer field. The Rebels finished Friday in second place in the team standings, seven strokes behind Christian Academy of Knoxville.
“Nick had a bad hole on 16, or he would have been under par,” Driver said. “He took a triple where the ball hit the car path and bounced in the high grass. I had to take him back and he had to replay, so he took a triple on it and still shot two over. Hit the ball really well today to the green. Just couldn’t make any putts, so his ball striking right now is very solid.”
Leo Huddleston and Jack O’Quinn were both two shots behind Talley at 76, while Lukas Rhoades shot a 77 and Brady Orr finished with an 81.
“Lukas doubled last hole, which he would have been right at 75,” Driver said. “He’s our other senior. Leo Huddleston is a freshman. He’s a really good player, and we’ve just got to keep him positive. I think he had a good day today.
“You’ve got Brady Orr and then you’ve got Jack O’Quinn. Jack is a kid who’s really worked hard on his game and really pushed his game to the next level, and I’ve got a lot of excitement about him. Brady’s had a few holes today, but we’ve got other kids pushing. We’ve got a lot of competition for those top five (spots), and I like that.”
Greenback’s Lorian Sweet and and The King’s Academy’s Will Rhoton and Lilly Kate McKinney participated in the event as individuals.
Sweet finished the opening day in fourth place with a 75 after finishing seventh in last year’s Class A state tournament.
Rhoton shot a 74 to tie with Talley at 10th place, and McKinney shot an 87, good for 20th place.
“(Will) played great on the front side, shot three-under on the front side,” TKA coach Tyler Rhoton said. “Then on the back side, just had a couple of three-putts here and there, but overall played a solid round, great round.”
“Lilly Kate played solid golf. She struck the ball as well as I’ve seen her strike it as far as fairway and tee. Needs to work on putting a little bit, but other than that, she had a really good round today. Very proud of both (McKinney and Will Rhoton).”
