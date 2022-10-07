SEVIERVILLE — The final round of the TSSAA Class AA state golf championship played out much like thefirst round did for Maryville golfers Parker Miller and Nick Talley.
Miller had a difficult first nine holes but was strong after the turn while Talley closed an arduous round with back-to-back birdies to make the final moments of his prep career something to remember.
Miller shot an 11-over 81 on Friday at Sevierville Golf Club and finished tied for 19th with a two-day total of 159. Talley carded an 8-over 80 a day after posting a 76 en route to tying for 34th.
“They both worked really hard to get here, and I’m really happy that they got the opportunity to play at the top of their high school athletic experience,” Maryville coach Mike Driver told The Daily Times. “That’s the biggest thing. They’ll always have that memory of playing in state their senior year, and I want them to have a real positive memory of it.”
Miller, who started on hole No. 10 of the Highland Course, went 7-over through her first nine holes on Thursday and proceeded to log six bogeys and two double bogeys during the first eight holes of her final round.
The senior once again exhibited her resilience after making the turn, shooting a 38 on her final nine holes. She also shot a 38 on holes one through nine during the opening round.
“I don’t know what it was both days, but it was just a confidence I had on those last nine holes,” Miller said. “I just felt so much better about it.”
“She put it in the bunker off the first tee, and then she went into the other bunker and made a double,” Driver added. “She only hit two greens (in regulation) on that side and only one fairway, and when you put yourself in that position, it’s hard to make pars.
“I tried to give her a little space at the turn. She went to the tee and I ran to the clubhouse and got me a Diet Pepsi and grilled chicken sandwich, and when I caught up with her, she was hitting the ball well. She had a good round on those final nine holes.”
Talley birdied No. 9 and No. 10 on the River Course to close out his first round, but he could not carry that momentum into the final day of the tournament.
The senior was 10-over through his first 13 holes before righting the ship on his final five holes. He registered three straight pars and then birdied No. 17 and No. 18 — a par 3 and par 5, respectively.
“I just wasn’t hitting it well both of these days, but I tried to grind through and get what I could out of it,” Talley said. “I felt like I did that on the back side pretty well.”
“He struggled off the tee again today,” Driver said. “Yesterday he was missing left, today he was missing right, and then he couldn’t make any 5-footers at first, so he wasn’t saving those strokes.
“At the end, he birdied those last two holes, and he got a kick out of that. You have to have resilience because this course is tough.”
Miller and Talley both hoped to place higher, but after four years of chasing the opportunity to participate in the state tournament, they did not allow the leaderboard to dampen their accomplishment.
“I was really excited to come since this was the first year I was able to qualify,” Miller said. “I played with good people both days and had a lot of fun, and it was definitely nice (to finish in the top 20).”
“It’s been awesome,” Talley added. “I’ve never played in a tournament this big, so it’s been fun. Knowing that I’ve been working toward this for four years, it’s a good feeling even though I didn’t play how I wanted to.”
“They’ve been a foundation to this program,” Driver added. “We’ve had some good boys teams and some good girls teams, and that’s what we want to keep doing. We want to have a strong tradition of golf at Maryville, and I think we’re on a good path with that.”
