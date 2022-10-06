SEVIERVILLE — Parker Miller and Nick Talley each had their own mishaps Thursday, but both showcased their experience in overcoming it.
Miller carded an 8-over 78 while Talley posted a 4-over 76 during the opening round of the Class AA state golf tournament at Sevierville Country Club.
Miller is tied for 13th on the girls side along with Dickson County’s Gracie Herrington, Wilson Central’s Meredith seller and Knoxville West’s Calley Holbert. Talley is one of 11 boys golfers tied for 19th.
“They have been playing golf for a long time,” Maryville coach Mike Driver told The Daily Times. “They’re both seniors and they’ve both had their ups and downs. They hit a couple of good shots, got themselves back and put themselves in position to maybe make a run for top-10 tomorrow.”
Miller, who started on No. 10 of the Highland Course, was 7-over through her first nine holes, including double bogeys on No. 17 and No. 18.
She responded with four pars and a bogey on holes one through five before birdieing the par-3 sixth. Miller closed out her round with two pars and a bogey.
“I had some penalty shots on No. 17 and No. 18, and I just didn’t hit the ball well and didn’t make the putts,” Miller said. “When I made the turn, I just feel like I gained confidence. I don’t know how to explain it, but I just had to calm myself down because I was going a little bit fast and not thinking everything through.”
“She had a really good drive on No. 10, and she didn’t get a birdie out of it, but it was probably one of the longest drives you’re going to see on that hole,” Driver added. “After the bogey on No. 11, she got some good breaks. She made a par-saving putt and then got the birdie. Her coach didn’t club her right (on No. 7) and she hit it through the fairway and into the hazard, but she got it up-and-down for par.
“It was good for her psyche. She had a smile back on her face after those three holes where she got back into it.”
Talley's struggles came in the form of the par 5s on the front nine of the Highland Course.
He was 3-over through his first 10 holes after starting on No. 11, but bogeyed the par-5 third. Four holes later, he suffered another bogey on the par-5 seventh.
Talley bounced back with a par on No. 8 before logging back-to-back birdies on No. 9 and No. 10, the last of which was a par 5.
“I got into trouble (early off the tee on those par 5s),” Talley said. “I just put myself in bad spots and didn’t give myself a chance to birdie the holes I needed to until the end.
“Those two birdies were a big help because tomorrow I don’t have to come out and get all those shots back. I didn’t play great, but I played those last two holes like I needed to to get into a good spot to finish well hopefully.”
Neither Talley nor Miller have specific goals in terms of where they would like to finish on the leaderboard at the end of today’s round, but they do have an idea of how they would like to play.
Talley stated he would like to stay truer to his game while Miller wants to be 10-over or less for the tournament.
Miller tees off at 9:17 a.m. on Highland No. 10 while Talley starts at 9:50 a.m. on River No. 1.
“I think Parker played smart golf today, she just had a couple bad breaks, and a couple bad swings probably cost her four strokes,” Driver said. “If she can clean those up, I think she’ll be right there (in the top-10).
“I think if Nick gets straightened up off the tee, he’ll be there as well because he has a good short game, so he gets himself off the tee in good shape, I think he can really score out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.