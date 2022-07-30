KNOXVILLE — Parker Miller admitted the nerves of being atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the 5Star Preps Masters got to her a little bit.
A day after posting a 1-over 73, the Maryville senior was 6-over through 10 after carding a bogey on the first, third, fifth and 10th holes and a double bogey on the sixth, but a single stroke reversed her fortune.
Miller drained a long putt from the fringe of the No. 11 green for birdie to spark some momentum. She added two more birdies, four pars and a bogey to complete a 1-under back nine that capped a final round 76.
"I was just in my head," Miller told The Daily Times. "I didn't make a lot of putts at the beginning (of my round), but that putt (on No. 11) kind of turned my whole round around. I just refocused and was a lot better."
Miller became the girls 5Star Preps Masters champion three hours later after Bearden's Maya Hira, who shot 74 in the first round, logged a 77 to fall two strokes shy of Miller's two-day total of 149.
"I've always really enjoyed competing in this tournament, so to win it my senior year, it's really special," Miller said. "I'm really happy about it."
“This was a good start to her season, and I hope it propels her confidence because she has had a good summer,” Maryville coach Mike Driver added. “I want her to be proud of that and continue on through the high school golf season.”
Miller's individual title paved the way for a second-place finish for the Maryville girls team with a score of 309, three strokes behind Knoxville Halls. Rylee Tucker improved upon her first round 81 with a 79 in the second round to finish 16th. April Johnson placed 20th with a two-day total of 171.
The Maryville boys also finished second behind runaway champion Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Rebels posted a 603, led by Nick Talley and Leo Huddleston's totals of 149, which earned them a tie for 10th. Jack O'Quinn tied for 14th with a 150, Lukas Rhodes tied for 26th with a 156 and Brady Orr placed 34th with a 159.
"This is our best finish for both squads at this tournament," Driver said. "This is probably the largest field that (CAK coach Donnie Cooper) and (5Star Preps founder Jesse Smithey) have had. It kind of gives you a challenge, and I thought we had a good showing out here and hopefully it will continue."
Greenback's Lorien Sweet capped her sophomore campaign by placing seventh in the Class A state championship and kicked off her junior season with a stellar performance. Sweet followed up a first round 75 with a 78 in the second round en route to a fourth-place finish.
"I'm really happy with how I played because I made a better score than I did at state (last year)," Sweet said. "I put in a lot of work all offseason, so I'm glad that it paid off."
Sweet felt the same nerves Miller did entering the final round and combated them just as well, providing a solid launching point for a season that she hopes will net her third consecutive state tournament appearance.
"I feel like this tournament was pretty important because our school has never been invited to it before," Sweet said. "I was nervous, and it just feels good to play well because the thing I struggle the most with is my nerves."
Both The King's Academy participants improved upon their first-round scores for strong finishes.
Will Rhoton shot an even 72 in the second round after carding a 74 in the first to notch an eighth-place finish. Lilly Kate McKinney tied for 17th with a score of 168, tallying an 81 after recording an 87 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.