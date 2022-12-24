Peyton Cooper was an exemplary teammate who was voted as a team captain despite an introverted personality.
However, the Maryville senior linebacker admits to having an ounce of selfishness that all the best players have, understanding that the better they perform, the more likely their team wins.
There were times when Cooper would log on to Hudl after games and watch plays where he was mere inches from making a tackle. Those were the ones that mattered as he attempted to put together one of the all-time best seasons by a Maryville defender.
Cooper entered the season wanting to break the program’s single-season tackles record held by Steven Pacifico (144), a personal objective that could help get Maryville get back to the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl. The Rebels may have fallen short of that goal, but Cooper achieved his with relative ease, amassing 157 tackles in 14 games en route to being named The Daily Times’ Defensive Player of the Year.
“I had talked to plenty of coaches in the offseason and told them that was the record I was shooting for,” Cooper told The Daily Times. “If I was here for all four years, I would have went for the career tackle record, but it means a whole lot to accomplish that goal. I’m extremely proud of it.”
Cooper first realized he was closing in on the mark at the end of the regular season when he checked his tackle total and saw he was at 110.
He had seven tackles in blowout victory over Morristown East to open the Class 6A playoffs. A week later, fueled by being snubbed for Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year, Cooper tallied 18 tackles against Bearden. He registered 13 tackled against Science Hill in the quarterfinals to break the record.
“I was a little hurt by (not being named the region’s Defensive Player of the Year) because I felt like I deserved it, but you win some and you lose some,” Cooper said. “I just tried to work hard on my craft even more in the weeks after that.”
Cooper at least earned one award this season after being named The Daily Times’ Defensive Player of the Year following his record-breaking season that also included two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown — a 15-yard pick-six against Hardin Valley on Oct. 14.
It comes a year after he logged 127 tackles as a first-year starter, which led to him being moved from strongside linebacker to middle linebacker to get him involved sideline to sideline this season.
“It was so crucial to have somebody coming back from last year’s defense,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “Peyton is so instinctive. We wanted to put him in a position where he was able to make more plays, and my goodness, he did such a good job.”
Cooper wanted to stretch his impact to the offensive side of the ball as a running back, where he played as a sophomore, but he understood his talent was more important to the defense given Noah Vaughn and Gage LaDue’s success in the backfield.
Instead, he used his offensive experience to his advantage, diagnosing plays at a moment’s notice and using his athleticism to be the first to the ballcarrier more times than not.
“It gives you the capability of reading an offensive line very fast,” Cooper said. “You can read how fast their feet move and where they’re moving. It really comes down to toes and hips and stuff, but there is also the agility aspect of it. We’re more athletic than linemen, that’s just how it is, and having that running back background gives you the ability to juke out linemen that you can’t necessarily put back in the hole.”
Maryville entered the season with several question marks on defense after losing eight starters from the 2021 team.
Still, Cooper believed the Rebels could still be one of the best units in the state, and as the season progressed, he alleviated many of those concerns by being around the football on seemingly every play.
“It’s a scary (to think about what our defense would have been like without him),” Hunt said. “He just made so many huge plays. We could do so many things with him because he’s athletic enough to cover guys on the perimeter, but he was also probably one of our best stunt guys when we needed to get home and get a sack.
“There’s only one of him, but you’d love to have somebody like him playing in the secondary, playing coverage at linebacker and reading the gaps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.