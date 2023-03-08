Peyton Cooper longed for the opportunity to play Division-I football, and yet, the offers he garnered throughout his senior season were exclusively from Division II and Division III programs.
Little did the senior linebacker know that East Tennessee State was keeping close tabs on him after Maryville coach Derek Hunt made a call to his mentor and current ETSU coach George Quarles following Cooper’s 127-tackle campaign as a junior.
“I said, ‘Hey, I think this is someone that projects as somebody who can play for you, and he’s probably one you’ll want to check in on midway through his senior year,’” Hunt told The Daily Times. “(Cooper) had only had one season at linebacker as a starter at the time, but it was pretty clear he was going to be able to play for (Quarles) by the time he checked back in with him.”
ETSU was always near the top of the list of schools Cooper wanted to be recruited by, and once the Buccaneers offered him on Feb. 2, it took just three days for him to commit.
Cooper cemented that pledge Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his playing career at ETSU.
“It means the world to me (to play Division-I football),” Cooper said. “This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. I’ve dreamed about it for nights on end, so it makes me feel really proud of myself to earn this opportunity.”
Quarles spent the final years his Maryville tenure watching arguably the best linebacker in program history, TD Blackmon, terrorize opposing offenses.
Blackmon, however, never put up the numbers Cooper did in the fall, amassing a program-record 157 tackles in 14 games en route to being named The Daily Times’ Defensive Player of the Year.
“The biggest thing is coach Quarles know the competition we play,” Hunt said. “We played three state champions this year — 3A (Alcoa), 5A (Knoxville West) and 6A (Oakland) — and for us to play that type of competition and for him to break the record, I think speaks miles to how good a football player Peyton Cooper is.
“He plays with his hair on fire, and there is a lot of hair, but he was so fierce and physical, and the thing about it is people don’t realize how fast Peyton is, too. He’s such a good athlete. He’s everything you want as a middle linebacker.”
ETSU ranked sixth in the Southern Conference in scoring (30.5 points allowed per game) and total defense (410.8 yards per game) in Quarles’ first season at the helm.
A player like Cooper who possesses athleticism and a nose for the football can be a catalyst for change, something Quarles has expressed in his conversations with Cooper.
“When we talk on the phone, it feels like home,” Cooper said. “He loves how fast I play, he loves how agile I am and how I can play inside or outside (linebacker). I really like the relationship we’ve built.”
Cooper understands it may take a couple of years to reach the top of the depth chart, especially given his relative inexperience at the position, but he is committed to improving upon his speed and adding roughly 20 pounds to not only make that a reality, but also some loftier aspirations.
“I want to earn a starting position — that’s my first goal — but you have to always dream big, and becoming an All-American would be nice,” Cooper said.
“I think when he gets into a college weight room and continues to work like he has been here at Maryville, he’s just going to keep getting bigger, faster and stronger,” Hunt added. “The more he learns the position, it is going to be fun to watch him progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.