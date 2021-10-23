JOHNSON CITY — It was a frantic scene at Steve Spurrier Field.
Maryville’s players scrambled to find any optimal looks, coach Steve Feather screamed instructions from the sideline and fans cheered in the stands as the final minutes ticked by Saturday, but it was to no avail.
The Lady Rebels couldn’t get in a prime scoring position, and as the clock finally expired on their 2-1 loss at Science Hill in the Class AAA sectionals, they heartbrokenly trudged off the same field the Lady Hilltoppers’ bench was rushing for a celebration.
Thus ended Maryville’s season, just one match — and one goal — away from the state tournament.
“I think (Science Hill) fed off a great crowd in a 10-15 minute spurt,” Feather told The Daily Times. “I thought we outplayed them in the first half. I thought we had better chances in the first half. Credit them, though, they really fed off some emotion for a little spurt right there. I thought we had some nice pushes at the end.”
Feather had good reason to believe his team outperformed Science Hill through the first 40 minutes. The Lady Rebels (13-8-2) led 1-0 at halftime after Kayla Barr took advantage of the Lady Hilltoppers goalkeeper being out of position and scored just over 16 minutes into the match.
That would be Maryville’s only goal while Science Hill scored two early in the second half. The first came on a hard shot past diving goalkeeper Julie Vines, while the other occurred in a one-on-one situation.
The Lady Rebels didn’t allow any more goals, but the two were all Science Hill needed, as its defense held taut to punch its ticket to state and keep Maryville at home.
Feather noted that Maryville faced plenty of setbacks, including sickness and injuries, this season, but still found a way to make it to sectionals.
“This loss in a hostile environment doesn’t define our season, and it certainly doesn’t define who the seniors are as players and as kids because they’re great players, great kids and they’ve got a lot of character,” Feather said. “We shouldn’t take this moment for granted. It wasn’t a season where we had a target on our back. It was a season where we were clawing for every single game.”
After the craziness ended Saturday and Science Hill’s players hugged and cheered at midfield, Feather took his devastated team aside and softly spoke to them.
“The message was just that we’re proud of them,” Feather said.
“There were a lot of tears. It was hard for it to sink in that it was over with such a great group of seniors, with such a good team in general. The message ultimately was that we were proud of them, that we need to pick our heads up, that soccer can be cruel sometimes and that they had a great season.”
