On a night filled with personal accolades at the Blount County Track and Field Championships on Tuesday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School, none were more impressive than those of Maryville’s Tezz Dozier and Heritage’s Grant Campbell.
Dozier trimmed 0.19 seconds off his 100-meter dash personal record, finishing in 10.79 seconds, and then set a school record with a 21.34 in the 200 dash to help the Rebels cruise to the boys team championship with 152 points — 56 more than second-place Alcoa.
Not to be outdone, Campbell cleared 7-0 feet in the high jump to break his own school record of 6-11, falling two inches short of the TSSAA state record.
“Today was a little different,” Maryville coach Nick White told The Daily Times. “I don’t even know what to say about running 21.34 in the 200, especially running against some fast kids and winning by 20 meters.
“I don’t want to say he was complacent, but I think for Tezz, having that target (on his back) was a little uncomfortable. Everybody is saying he’s the dude, but I think tonight being at home and having great weather was good for him.”
“It has been such a pleasure to watch (Campbell), this year especially,” Heritage coach Shane Rewis added. “Last year, was a new experience for him. I had just come back as a coach after he had been talking to somebody else. He just had too much stimulus last year, but this year he has gotten things settled down, he has his head straight, he’s focused and he’s got that monkey off his back and cleared 7 feet.”
The Lady Rebels also claimed the girls championship with 224 points behind a bevy of solid races, but none more impressive than the 400 where Brooke Burgin (58.43 seconds), Aliyah Kennedy (59.34), Kasiah Goen (1:01.88), Katie Workman (1:02.13), Annalee Seratt (1:02.46) and Jasmine Mayden (1:02.77) all ran under 63 seconds.
“Just all kinds of great stuff,” White said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”
Alcoa finished second in both the boys and girls competitions and got winning efforts from Kacey Holliday in the 1,600 (5:29.97) and the 800 (2:27.33), Keirstin Ernsminger in the long jump (15-4), Jordan Harris in the long jump (22-5) and Isaiah Emert in the discus (120-0).
Charlotte Tymon posted a personal record with a 49.22 in the 300 hurdles, finishing second behind William Blount’s Savannah Darnell.
“This is the first meet we’ve had with decent weather,” Alcoa coach Chris Frary said. “It was a really pleasant day to be out here, and we were looking for some of the kids that had been waiting for a day like this to really shine. ... We think we’re in pretty good shape moving into the latter part of April and the championship season in May.”
Darnell also added a victory in the high jump (5-0) and the Governors got another first-place finish from Riley Everett, who won the shot with a 43-3.75.
“(Darnell) is her own worst critic, she’s really competitive and she listens to coaching and instruction really well,” William Blount coach Shawn Wichert. “Anybody who has all those attributes that is also talented, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, but (to do it) this early in the year, is a little surprising. But the sky is the limit for her.
“(Everett) has only been throwing with us for a couple of weeks because of the basketball success, so I’m super proud of him for coming out here and winning. He still hasn’t reached where he wants to be. Happy for winning, but he still has room to grow, and he’ll get there.”
Heritage failed to pick up a win outside of Campbell, but it came inches away from another when Jackson Lowe nearly bested Maryville’s Lance Hatcher in the 800, stumbling a bit at the finish line to give Hatcher the opportunity to pass.
Josh Hunt also finished second in 1,600 and 3,200 races.
“It was a great day,” White said. “Our county championship, even though it isn’t a ton of teams like the KIL, they come out and they get after each other. That race between Lance Hatcher and Jackson Lowe, for both of them to go 1:58 and just push each other and compete is a lot of fun to watch.”
