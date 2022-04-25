Maryville College football coach Ben Fox had not even finished organizing his office when he made a call to Maryville coach Derek Hunt.
Fox, less than a week into the job at the time, wanted to inquire about then-junior offensive lineman Trevor Abdella, even if there was a thought that the Scots might not have a chance to land Abdella.
The call, and the subsequent persistent recruitment, paid off as Abdella signed with Maryville College on Monday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
“That was huge for me (to be one of the first prospects he called about) because if I’m your No. 1 guy, that’s the role I want,” Abdella told The Daily Times. “I want to be a leader of the offensive line and try to be a catalyst for the offense.
“Them being that interested in me was really big in my decision making.”
Maryville College’s offensive line struggled for most of the 2021 season as the Scots rushed for more than 100 yards just once in their first seven games. They also allowed quarterbacks Nelson Smith and Trevor Thomas to be sacked 34 times during that seven-game stretch before showing some improvement over the final three games of the campaign.
That inconsistency opens the door for Abdella to see some playing time in the early stages of his collegiate career, which would be nothing new to him.
Maryville’s offensive line is typically comprised of upperclassmen, but Abdella saw some time on the field as a freshman before earning a starting spot as a sophomore.
“Trevor has given us consistency and stability at that right guard position,” Hunt said. “Rarely do we have a lineman who is, one, physically ready to play as a sophomore in 6A, and two, mentally knows what to do. He kind of checked those boxes early on, even during his freshman year.
“We kind of new going into his sophomore year that he had a high chance of being a guy for us. Sometimes when you do that a sophomore can get shell-shocked, but that never happened with him. He was a guy that we counted on the past three years to anchor our offensive line, and he’s done a great job.”
Abdella added that starting that early into his high school career put pressure on his shoulders to not be the weak link in the trenches, but it drove him to get better.
His accolades speak for themselves.
He was tabbed to the All-Region 2-6A first team this season after helping pave the way for an offense that averaged 7.4 yards per carry and allowed Furman signee Carson Jones to sit in the pocket and complete 76.7% of his passes for 2,175 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Abdella was also an All-Daily Times selection each of the past two seasons.
“It all starts with your offensive line,” Hunt said. “You can get beat in a hurry if you’re not capable at that position. The fact that he was always healthy and always available, he was a huge piece of our run game and protection-wise.”
Abdella believes he can have the same kind of impact at Maryville College as it attempts to once again become a contender in the USA South. Fox does as well, which is why he was one of the first local high school players to land on his radar.
“The expectation is to be the best team we can be,” Abdella said. “To be able to be a part of rebuilding a program, that’s really cool to me because they’ve gotten some really good pickups. The atmosphere we can create there — that winning mentality — hopefully it can take us to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.