As Maryville’s undefeated streak grew longer, the final district game against perennial nemesis Bearden loomed larger.
The unbeaten season and a chance to claim a rare championship in one of the most competitive districts in Tennessee did indeed both come to an end on the Kerr Family Soccer Complex on Tuesday night, with Bearden besting the Rebels, 3-1.
“(Bearden) took it to us in their intensity, their ball movement, and how they affected the game in the box,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times.
“It took time to withstand their pressure, but once we started seeing their shape and we were able to get our shape out a little bit more, it showed up in the first of the second half,” Bradford said. “We were able to express ourselves more in their half. It just didn’t sustain itself.”
Bearden (9-2-2, 4-0-1 District 4-AAA) claimed the top seed for the district tournament with the win, while Maryville (13-1-2, 4-1-1) will occupy the No. 2 or No. 3 slot depending on a Farragut-Hardin Valley match later this week.
The Bulldogs showed more offensive prowess from the earliest minutes, moving in deep and firing off shots that just missed to put Maryville (13-1-2) on its heels.
The crisp attack, with midfielders consistently passing up to talented senior forward Luke Nordin, first paid off 11 minutes in as a long throw-in was headed by center back Rudy Dardon to Nordin, whose header floated past Rebel keeper Ben Ingleston.
The Rebel defense allowed no further damage in the half despite Bearden making five shots on goal to just two from Maryville. The best Rebel chance was negated when Bearden keeper Logan Nelson was able to flick a high kick from sophomore forward Seth Meade up and past the crossbar, eleven minutes before the break.
Maryville tied the game early in the second half when Meade was tripped just inside the penalty area in the 43rd minute. Sophomore Thomas Tisdale nailed the penalty kick.
The teams both fought strong midfield games, but Bearden managed more well-placed throughballs and long forward passes, mostly to Nordin, who had several one-on-one opportunities end with shots sailing wide or high.
Ingleston made several impressive saves as Bearden outshot the Rebels by a 10-4 count. The Bulldogs’ pressure up front also led to seven corner kicks to just two by Maryville.
The Bearden pressure finally yielded the winning goal in the 67th minute and an insurance score five minutes later.
What proved to be the game-winner came when a long free kick was pushed out by Maryville but not deep enough, allowing Ethan Ford to cram a side-winded kick into the net.
The final score came when Maryville was called for a handball inside the penalty area, with Dardon lining the penalty kick into the goal’s right corner.
Maryville had its few chances with Seth Meade attacking solo down the middle, and later with junior Liam Meade making some nice runs on the wing, but final conversions never came.
Nelson bobbled a few balls sent into the box but Maryville was not in the fortunate space to take advantage of the caroms.
“(Maryville) is a heck of a team,” Bearden coach Ryan Radcliffe said. “When that early PK happened in the second half, you saw the momentum swing. That was a huge call to change the momentum of the game, and we did a good job and I was proud of the way we responded when a lot of things weren’t going our way.”
Both coaches talked about the very strong possibility that the two teams could meet again in the postseason.
“Did we run into a better team tonight? For sure, tonight, but on any other night, who knows?” Bradford said, when asked about playoff potential of his team. “A turnover here, a turnover there, you’d like to think that you have a chance.”
Maryville completes its regular season with non-district games, next hosting Christian Academy of Knoxville on Thursday. The Rebels will briefly be rooting for county rivals William Blount, who could throw the district standings into a logjam by upsetting the hosting Bulldogs, also on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.