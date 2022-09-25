Maryville dismantled Science Hill 42-14 in one of the Rebels’ best performances of the season Friday night.
The Rebels played a balanced game, getting the run game going while also taking some shots deep and shutting down Science Hill’s powerful offense.
Maryville’s win came behind a big game from Matthew Clemmer. The senior quarterback had a career game with 213 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 25 yards on the ground, avoiding sacks and making the most out of plays that fell apart.
“I thought Matthew Clemmer played the best game that he’s played for us this year,” Maryville head coach Derek hunt said.
Clemmer’s first touchdown set the tone for the game. He led the Rebels 71 yards down the field on the first drive of the game, throwing four complete passes and ending the drive with a touchdown pass to Eli Elkins. He followed that up in the second with a 61-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to Zeek McCoy.
In the fourth quarter, Clemmer bailed his team out of a fourth down on the ground and followed it up with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jax Kirby to erase any chance the Hilltoppers had of getting back into the game.
The Rebels have had success in the first half of the season, but Hunt said the team is still figuring out who they are and how they are going to find success down the stretch. The version of Clemmer that Maryville got against Science Hill should help.
