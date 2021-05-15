KNOXVILLE — Max Ferguson had sacrifice bunt on his mind as he strolled toward home — as did the majority of the 3,101 people inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium — but a timeout on the field changed that train of thought.
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello gave the preseason All-American the freedom to do what he wanted at the plate, and then pitching coach Frank Anderson planted the seeds for a different plate approach before Ferguson stepped back in the box.
“I was bunting the whole way,” Ferguson said. “That was the only thing going through my head, and then coach (Frank Anderson) trots out there and asks what we were doing, and I said, ‘He (Vitello) said its up to me. What were you thinking,’ and that’s when he said, ‘I want a three-run jimmy.’”
Ferguson followed the plan to a tee, launching the first pitch he saw from Arkansas reliever Jaxon Wiggins over the right-field fence for a walk-off, three-run home run that gave the No. 5 Vols an 8-7 victory Saturday to even the three-game series with No. 1 Arkansas at a game apiece.
“That was pretty crazy,” Ferguson said. “It’s up there as one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of. You know, when I turned to the dugout, the first person I saw was Coach V going bananas. It’s always cool to do stuff like that and see the reaction.
“It shows you how close this team is and kind of what we’ve brought to Knoxville this year with how electric that environment was today.”
Ferguson’s heroics prevented Tennessee (39-12, 18-8 SEC) from suffering a similar loss to the one it had in the opener, jumping out to an early lead that it could not preserve.
The Vols scored two in the first and added another in the fourth before the Razorbacks (38-10, 18-8) scored three in the top of the sixth and two in the seventh to take the lead. Ferguson pulled UT within one with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and returned to the dugout with a message: “We’re not done yet.”
Arkansas scored on a fielding error by senior third baseman Jake Rucker in the eighth, only to be answered with a solo home run from sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck in the bottom half. Arkansas center fielder Christian Franklin ripped a RBI ground-rule double in the ninth to extend the deficit to 7-5, but even that was not enough to deflate Tennessee.
Junior catcher Connor Pavolony led off the bottom of the ninth with a bloop single into center and senior shortstop Liam Spence walked on the ensuing at-bat. They both admired the fastball that Wiggins left down the middle of the plate — potentially expecting a bunt — sailing over the right-field fence.
Ferguson offered a fist pump before shouting into the Tennessee dugout as he approached first base. He celebrated some more in the direction of the Arkansas dugout as he rounded third, enjoying the seminal moment of a month-long resurgence at the plate.
He ended the Florida series on April 11 with a slash line of .225/.389/.355 and two home runs to go along with 12 RBIs through the first 32 games of the season. In the 19 games since, Ferguson is batting .329/.414/.671 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
“With a lot of those guys, they just have to wear themselves out on that other stuff — the overthinking and things like that — and work through it,” Vitello said. “It’s like when they say time heals all wounds. Sometimes guys who are outside of themselves and trying to do too much just have to kind of work through it, and you get to the point where you realize you just have to play baseball.
“When Max is just playing baseball, he’s one of the better defenders in the conference, obviously he’s a huge threat on the bases and he can handle the bat in a lot of different ways.”
Ferguson’s home run matches the energy of senior left fielder Evan Russell capping a three home-run performance with a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning against then-No. 2 Vanderbilt on April 17. However, Tennessee was unable to follow it up with a series-clinching victory in the rubber match, and it hopes history does not repeat itself when first pitch is tossed at 1 p.m. today in a game that will dictate the top of the SEC standings.
“That’s the biggest swing I’ve seen since I’ve become a part of this program, and that’s what I came here for,” Tennessee senior right-hander Will Heflin said. “We’ve come a long way since I set foot in Knoxville. It’s unbelievable to see where it’s at right now, and I’m so excited to see where it’s headed. We’re focusing on it day by day, but man, it is freaking awesome to come to the ballpark every day and be a part of this team.”
