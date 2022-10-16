Maryville College coach Raul Placeres may spend a lot of time pacing around his office inside Cooper Athletic Center attempting to figure out his rotations this season.
The Scots began practicing for the upcoming season Saturday, and with that means the inclusion of a nine-member freshman class that Placeres believes his one of his best since taking over the program prior to the 2019-20 season.
Maryville College has not shied away from relying on freshmen in years past, and that trend may continue as the group Jaylon Green, Jackson Garner, Devin Mixon, Chase Morgan, Will Norwood II, R.J. Simmons, Logan Patterson, Jose Rodriguez and Grady Powers vie for minutes over the next few weeks.
“I want all our guys to be competitive, I want them all to be great teammates and at the end of the day, when your opportunity to comes, you have to be productive,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “We typically play 9-10 guys, and over the next three weeks, we’re going to find out who those guys are. I know what I have in some of my returners. I know the potential that I have in some of my freshmen.
“Will there be 4-6 freshmen who play for us this year? No question. We have some talented guys, and they will help us win games at some point this season.”
Maryville College started 18-1 a year ago — the best start in program history — en route to its highest ever ranking in the D3hoops.com Top 25 (No. 11). The year before that, the Scots weathered COVID-19 to win the USA South West Division Tournament.
Placeres and assistant coach Jeff McCord centered their recruiting process around finding players that understood and could maintain that standard.
“We worked really hard to find the right fit, and that meant getting kids that had attributes that led to winning,” Placeres said. “We wanted to recruit guys from winning programs. Of the nine guys who came in, you have two state champions and the others either made it to the regional finals or their state tournament. Winning is part of their DNA.”
The incoming freshman class also provides a pass-first mindset that should make a Maryville College team that ranked second in the USA South in points per game (81.9) that much better offensively.
“Last year, we had a lot of good scorers, but at times we got stagnant because we play a drive-and-space offense that gives the freedom of movement to our players, but sometimes, like any competitor, you want to do it yourself,” Placeres said. “I think we need more movement than we’ve had the last couple of years, and I think we found that. They have a really good feel for the game, and they just mix. The combination of the new guys and the old guys, from what I’ve seen so far in how they interact with one another, we’re on the right path.”
Maryville College may have plans to utilize several freshmen this season, but it can its time getting them settled.
The Scots return eight players from last season’s team that fell just short of achieving its goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament, including All-USA South First Team selection Myles Rasnick, and added East Texas Baptist transfer Charlie Cochran.
“We just need (the freshmen) to continue to lean on the shoulders of the experienced guys we have,” Placeres said. “All eight of those (returning) guys are doing exactly what I ask them to do. They’re being successful in the classroom, they’re being successful off the floor doing community surface and they’re working their tails off (on the court).
“If the freshmen follow those guys and learn those daily habits mount, I think they’ll see that success does come.”
