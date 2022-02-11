The key word for the Maryville College softball team is “culture.”
Coach Leah Kelley has instilled a specific culture, one of hard-nosed competitiveness mixed with camaraderie and friendship, since her first season at the helm in 2015. Year after year, the MC alum and former player worked to lay a strong foundation for the program.
After the Scots struggled through a disappointing 2021 season, fielding just a 6-18 record while hampered by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job now is to help that culture flourish again.
“Our program is founded on our culture and being a close-knit team, and those are always your competitive teams,” Kelley told The Daily Times. “When you’re not able to spend time together, when you’re practicing in small groups of five, they’re not hanging out, spending time together.
“Whey they are, they’re wearing masks, so they’re not even getting to see each other smile at each other. It definitely played a huge part in last year.”
Kelley said last season was “humbling” and one of learning. The focus has since shifted back to the importance of culture and being a team; both themes will be key for a successful program, which only a couple years ago was nationally ranked, looking to return to its winning ways.
That journey begins today, when the Scots kick off their season with a weekend road slate of double-headers at Emory University (Saturday) and Berry College (Sunday).
“Getting back to a little bit of normalcy where we’re able to reassess our culture and they are spending time together, which is a huge part of any team’s success,” Kelley said. “It has to be built off the field. This year, that team is really focused on reestablishing our culture, our standard. It all starts in practice, and they have been practicing very hard. I’ve been putting them in tough situations and they’ve overcome it every single time.
“We never forgot who we are (last year). If anything, it reminded us who we are.”
New players who have already adapted to MC’s culture include both junior college transfers and its six-member freshman class, which features local prep standouts Brecca Williams from Heritage and Campbell White from Maryville.
The Scots won’t just have newcomers to rely on, though. The team’s lone senior, outfielder Amaya Goodloe, returns to provide a veteran’s experience and a productive bat to MC’s lineup.
“It’s her senior year,” Kelley said. “She’s been out there when we’ve won our championships. She was on the team when we were nationally ranked, so she understands the culture that we have. I’m expecting big things from her (during) her senior season, and it’s her time to shine.”
“Hitting-wise, I just think we’re going to be incredible (this season),” Goodloe, a Knoxville native, added. “We’ve got some really key players this year who have transferred in who are really going to make a difference for us this year offensively.”
While many leaders are more vocal, Goodloe admits that’s not her. She leads by example, putting MC’s culture on display when she’s on the field. That’s fitting for a team trying to get back to its high standard of play.
“We definitely have a chip on our shoulders from last year,” Goodloe said. “We felt like it wasn’t really an accurate representation of what we stand for and just Scots softball and how we play.”
Kelley believes the biggest thing about her current team is that it “does it the right way,” practicing hard and thus making games a more enjoyable experience. MC’s coach knows what it’s like to establish a culture, and she’s looking forward to her team reestablishing it this season.
“Early in the years when I first got here, we had some tough years,” Kelley said. “Just establishing that competitiveness. We’ve done that, I’ve done that every single year that I’ve been here and tried to make them competitive and spend time together and building that culture.
“It also is a big part of Maryville College that that’s just who Maryville College is. It’s a close-knit community, everybody knows everybody here on campus, so it’s a pretty easy thing to do when you have a college that supports that type of atmosphere off the field.”
