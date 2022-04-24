KNOXVILLE — As McKenna Gibson stood in left field signing autographs for a visiting little league softball team at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday, she thought about the time when she was one of them.
Being from Southern California, Gibson grew up with dreams of one day playing college softball. She made that dream come true when she signed with Tennessee and now she’s contributing heavily as a freshman.
“I remember being that little and cheering on college players,” Gibson said. “It’s really awesome to see me being in that position and seeing all of those little girls come watch us play and being supportive no matter what we do and think that we’re their idols now is really awesome.”
Gibson may have inspired several of those young girls against East Carolina. Her two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning opened up the way for a four-run frame that propelled the No. 15 Lady Vols to a 9-1 victory.
It was Gibson’s 10th homer of her rookie season.
“I was just thinking about attacking whatever pitch I could,” Gibson said. “Just, you know, going up there, finding my pitch, my zone and not making things too big. I just tried to make my adjustments from one at-bat to the next and finding that complacency and just doing me.”
For a newcomer playing in the SEC and against some of the best teams in the country week in and week out, there hasn’t seemed to be a moment too big for Gibson yet.
The Santa Clara, California native has made a name for herself in a talented Tennessee batting order, making a 105 plate appearances through 46 games and recording 31 hits and 25 RBIs. Her batting average of .283 currently ranks fourth on the team, just behind Kiki Milloy, Amanda Ayala and Kelcy Leach.
The reason behind the hitting success early in Gibson’s career comes down to the composure she brings to the plate, at least according to head coach Karen Weekly.
She displayed it against East Carolina.
“Every time (Gibson) steps in the box you think it’s either going to be a double in the gap or a bomb,” Weekly said. “She just gets good at-bats. She took a big swing at a 3-1 pitch and you’re thinking, ‘how could she miss that?’ When she stepped out of the box, I couldn’t tell if she was flustered or angry. The next swing told me she was angry that she missed it. She’s just very mature for a freshman. Really, really mature and she doesn’t take herself out of an at-bat. If she doesn’t have a good at-bat, she comes right back with a good one.
“Putting a freshman in your four-hole shows you just how much confidence we have in her.”
Before the season began, Gibson didn’t expect to make the impact that she has so far. Her approach was simple but it has paid off, and as Weekly said, has earned the confidence of the coaching staff.
“Honestly, I just came in knowing that I’m here for a reason,” Gibson said. “I’m just going to put in the hard work, do what I can to play and just take it day by day. It’s really awesome to be out here playing all the time and just getting that respect for the coaches as well. It just shows a lot of the hard work.”
While the combination of talent and a rare maturity for a freshman have helped in Gibson’s transition to the college game, she credits her teammates for their hand in welcoming her as well as the support they offer when those freshman moments creep up.
“It’s really cool because we’re super close as a team and we can always rely on each other,” Gibson said. “We talk to one another all the time no matter what we’re feeling, what we’re going through. Just having them behind me and being able to have a shoulder to lean on is really awesome to see, especially as a freshman.”
