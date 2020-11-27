With 34 seconds remaining in the game, McKenna Myers crossed over her defender on the right wing and finished at the rim to extend William Blount’s lead to six, giving the Lady Governors some much-needed breathing room.
The sequence was emblematic of the William Blount girls’ night against Halls. Whenever the Lady Devils threatened, Myers answered. The junior point guard finished with 27 points during the Lady Governors’ 58-55 triumph over Halls on Friday. She scored 14 of those in the fourth quarter, converting all 10 of her free attempts in the final period to help the Lady Governors withstand a late Halls’ comeback attempt.
“It’s calming to know that you have someone who has been in those situations who you can turn to,” William Blount girls coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “You know she is going to walk up there with confidence and knock those (foul shots) down because of situations she’s been in. It’s definitely a nice luxury to have.”
Madison Kelly produced 12 points and Taylor Stout added 10. The Lady Governors (2-3) relied on several runs to build a comfortable advantage. They responded to an early 8-2 deficit by rattling off eight unanswered points. In the second quarter, they rode an 10-2 run to a 26-18 halftime advantage.
They stretched their lead to 42-26 early in the third quarter. That’s when Halls mounted a furious rally, scoring eight unanswered to slice William Blount’s lead into single digits. Halls’ Ella Tharpe splashed a triple to whittle that advantage to 47-43 with 2:19 remaining. Myers responded by burying free throws. Michaela Allen cut the deficit to four again with a traditional 3-point play. Myers answered again.
It made Kallenberg happy to see his players produce in so many pressure situations.
“We have a young team that is starting to grow a bit,” Kallenberg said. “When we played our first game last Thursday, we played nine kids and six of those kids played their first varsity game. … I’m starting to understand (the players); (the players) are starting to understand me and kind of what we are trying to do system-wise and defensively-wise. We are becoming more comfortable with all of it.
“It was good to see them come out and be engaged through the game. We weren’t playing many kids. There were a lot of minutes and fatigue was setting in. They learned how to push through that. It was a good thing to see.”
William Boys stumble down the stretch
Coach Kevin Windle attributes William Blount’s 62-53 loss to Halls to two simple factors.
First, the Governors missed too many uncontested field goal attempts. Second, they allowed Halls’ Bennett Lane to drop a game-high 30 points. Most of his field goals were easy looks at the basket.
“The big thing they had a guy score 30 points; if you want to know the truth, that’s the difference in the game.” Windle said. “He made a lot of free throws and hit a lot of buddies. Give credit to him, that’s what he does well. He did his role. Unfortunately, we didn’t get those easy shots.”
Despite that, the Governors only trailed 52-51 after Marshall Cooper nailed a 3-pointer in transition midway through the fourth quarter. Halls, though, outscored William Blount 10-2 in the final four minutes. Tyler Walker delivered the dagger, draining a triple at the top of the key to give Halls a 58-51 lead with 2:13 remaining. Trey Clemmer missed a jumper on the next possession and Lane snagged the rebound.
“We didn’t execute well and they made a couple big shots,” Windle said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t make enough shots to win.
