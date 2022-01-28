KNOXVILLE — The pressure didn’t affect McKenna Myers.
With less than 10 seconds remaining and the score tied at 46, William Blount’s star senior stood tall at the free throw line, letting go two shots that both went through the net. In a game in which the Lady Governors and Hardin Valley couldn’t seem to gain separation from each other, those two points did the trick.
William Blount forced a defensive stop soon after and ran out the final seconds to earn a gutsy 48-46 win Friday over District 4-4A foe Hardin Valley.
“I’ll be honest with you, I was concerned about this game,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “Like most people do, I think (Hardin Valley) causes matchup problems for us. They shot it well against Farragut the other night. Typically we haven’t played well over here in the years and you’ve got to figure that they’re going to shoot a little bit better at home, and they did.
“We did a bad job tonight on (Lexi Hall), but kudos to our kids. We had a lot of mistakes tonight, but in the end, they found a way to make a play and get it done.”
Myers led all scorers with 18 points, making five of her seven free throw attempts. Only Hardin Valley’s Lexi Hall, who scored 14 points, had a better game at the line, succeeding on all six of her attempts.
Myers had 10 points in a tight first half that saw the Lady Hawks (8-8, 0-7 District 4-4A) take a 23-22 lead into the locker room. The back-and-forth nature continued in the second half, evidenced by a run in which the Lady Govs (13-9, 2-5) went ahead, 31-29, with just under five minutes left in the third period before the Lady Hawks retook the advantage with a 3-pointer.
“I just told them that we’re doing things to ourselves,” Kallenberg said. “I told them at halftime, ‘A third of the stuff we called in the first half, we had somebody out there, sometimes two people out there, who didn’t know what we were running, and it’s stuff that we’ve had in.’
“Not taking anything away from (Hardin Valley), I just felt like tonight, especially on our end, on both ends of the floor, a lot of self-inflicted wounds. I told them, ‘You’ve got to go back to the stuff that we work on every day in practice. You’ve got to be where we’re supposed to be. If you’ll do that, we’ll be fine coming down the stretch.’”
With players on both teams keeping it close, like when William Blount’s Savannah Darnell sprinted to make a jumping block on a Hardin Valley 3-point shot, the game remained tied at 46 in the final moments.
Chloe Russell snagged a Hardin Valley miss and Myers was fouled shortly after, putting her in position to make both free throw attempts and give William Blount its second district win of the season just weeks ahead of the District 4-4A tournament.
“I have confidence in my team and hopefully this (win) gives them some confidence,” Kallenberg said. “We’ve been in some battles, but it’s like I told them, we were picked to finish sixth. Well, we’re no longer going to finish sixth now.
“Hopefully for them, as we start to wind down, it gives them some confidence moving forward of we’ve got a chance. Basketball is a tournament sport; anything can happen in the tournament.”
Hardin Valley 80, Governors 67: A quick glance at the score breakdown of William Blount’s 80-67 loss to Hardin Valley could lead to a simple takeaway: the Governors fell apart after the second quarter.
William Blount led by a single point, 15-14, at the end of the first quarter, but trailed by double-digits, 39-29, at halftime. Hardin Valley extended its lead to 56-45 by the conclusion of the third period, a huge difference from the close score in the game’s early stages.
For William Blount coach Kevin Windle, though, that outcome had nothing to do with his team falling apart. It had everything to do with the performance of the opponent it was facing.
“We didn’t fall apart. (Hardin Valley) played well,” Windle told The Daily Times. “Give Hardin Valley credit, well-coached team. Shane Wells does an excellent job. He’s one of the best coaches around and they made shots tonight. In the second half, we extended our defense a bit. Obviously that helped them penetrate.
“So it wasn’t that anything fell apart. It was gamesmanship of how to do things. It’s a chess match. His strengths become what he was able to do in the second half.”
Two of Hardin Valley’s strengths were Hudson Stokes and Nick Liakonis, who each scored 24 points against William Blount. Stokes connected on four 3-pointers in the first half, while Liakonis nailed two, helping the Hawks extend their advantage.
The crowd aided Hardin Valley, too, voraciously cheering the Hawks on at the halftime buzzer and throughout the second half.
A positive for the Govs, though, was that they never stopped competing, despite the hostile environment and the ever-growing deficit, and the scoreboard reflected it. Matthew Clemmer led William Blount with 18 points, with more than half of his scoring coming in the third and fourth quarters; he tallied nine points in the final period.
The loss was a slight disappointment in what’s otherwise been a strong season for William Blount. The Govs have already won 16 games this season and are in good shape as the regular season starts to wind down.
With the district tournament just around the corner, Windle expects William Blount to dive deep into film study and continue to develop, holding outcomes like Friday’s at bay.
“We’ve got a lot of growing still yet to do,” Windle said. “We will go back and watch film and learn from this game. Sometimes you win and sometimes you learn. I don’t feel like we lost the game; I feel like we ran out of time. We’ll watch film and we’ll learn and we’ll grow and we’ll get better for the (district) tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.