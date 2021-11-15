Even inside the gym at Fairview Methodist Church in Maryville back in 2012, a third-grade McKenna Myers’ skills on the court were already turning heads.
Myers’ father, Johnny Myers, was approached about getting her involved in travel basketball, an idea he was hesitant about at first but ultimately decided to give it a try. That’s when the Myers family first crossed paths with Jason Kallenberg.
“The program ‘Flight Select,’ I helped start while I was the girl’s basketball coach at (Knoxville) Central High School,” Kallenberg recalled to The Daily Times. “It was actually the second year that we had decided to (coach a younger age group) and you could even tell then when (Myers) walked in as a third grader that she had some tools, that there was a chance as the years progressed that she would be a good basketball player.”
The years did progress and Myers continued to get better at basketball, so much so that as a varsity player at William Blount High School first under Lady Governors coach Todd Wright, and later Kallenberg, her abilities garnered the interest of college programs.
On Monday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium, where she flashed those abilities and helped lead William Blount for the past four years, Myers signed with Tusculum to continue her basketball career.
“It’s just really important, you know, all of the hard work you put in over the years, you just finally get to experience (signing with a college),” Myers said. “It’s really exciting just to play at the next level, too. You can always kind of hope for it because it’s always been one of your dreams, but for it to become reality is really exciting.”
It didn’t take long for Myers to decide on Tusculum during one of her first official visits.
She meshed quickly with Pioneers’ head coach Meagan Price and felt comfortable with her approach to the game and coaching style. It also helped that two of Myers former William Blount teammates, Jenna Kallenburg and Alyssa Walker, play there.
“Well, on my first visit there, talking to coach Price, I just automatically loved her, loved the atmosphere. We took a quick tour of the campus but didn’t really get to see it a lot, but later I went up for my official visit and fell in love with the campus. I love the girls there as well and I get to play with two of my old teammates, so that’s special, too.”
As someone who has watched Myers’ career flourish from a travel basketball kid with a ton of potential to a prep hoops standout, Kallenberg knows better than anyone what Tusculum is getting.
“The word that comes to my mind is just fantastic,” Kallenberg said. “Not only is she a fantastic basketball player, she’s just a fantastic kid. She does it right everywhere, in every facet. Just the way that she interacts with people and the way she interacts with her teammates. She’s someone that people just seem to gravitate to.”
