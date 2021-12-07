McKenna Myers had a weight lifted off of her shoulders Tuesday night.
The William Blount Lady Governors’ senior guard and recent Tusculum University commit reached a career milestone in the first quarter of her team’s 60-45 win over Greenback inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium, becoming just the 11th player in program history to reach 1,000 points.
“I’m kind of just relieved,” Myers told The Daily Times. “There’s been kind of a big build up to it but I mean, I couldn’t have done it without all of my teammates. It was just really special because I was out there on the court with girls that I’ve played with since I was in elementary school and middle school, so it was just a really special moment.”
Myers was well aware of her point total going into the matchup with the Lady Cherokees. Her father, Johnny Myers, had been keeping track and before tip off, she needed just four more points to make program history.
Her layup with just over three minutes left in the opening period sealed the deal.
“My dad, he was pretty excited,” Myers said. “He’s been keeping up with it. It was great (having my family there). They are such big supporters. They show up for simple events and everything like.”
Myers and Jason Kallenberg were of the same mind regarding how she got to that moment. The Lady Govs head coach knew it took a team effort to help along the way.
“I think she’s been a kid here for four years that has been a cog in what we do,” Kallenberg said. “I’m happy for her to get that out of the way. Obviously, a big accomplishment. I think she would tell you the same thing, that it’s taken a lot of teammates putting her in the right position to be successful. Always neat for a kid to do that.”
As for the rest of the contest, William Blount (5-2) got off to a strong start in the first quarter but failed to replicate that performance for the remainder of the first half. The Lady Govs led 23-18 heading into the second quarter but scored just two points over a five minute span to go into halftime up 31-26.
“Really, in a way it just felt like (we) were very uninspired tonight,” Kallenberg said. “I don’t know if it was them getting to see their new uniforms we’ve been waiting on or whatever the reason maybe, I just felt like we weren’t locked in at all from the beginning. We tried different kids and different combinations and it was just a grind the whole game. Not to take anything away from Greenback. They came in and they attacked us and we struggled with it.”
The Lady Cherokees (2-6) hung around in the second half, even after Chloe Russell hit a 3-pointer to give William Blount its largest lead to that point at 51-41 with three minute, eight seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Keri Alexander quickly answered to cut into Greenback’s deficit before Russell tallied another three-pointer to all but put it away for good at 54-43.
Myers finished with a team-high 21 points while Russell had 13 helped along with two second half three-pointers. Alexander led both teams with 24 points for the Lady Cherokees.
Greenback next hosts Loudon on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. while the Lady Govs will play Grace Christian at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium on Friday at 6 p.m.
William Blount boys 93, Greenback 33: William Blount scored more points in the first quarter than Greenback scored in the entire game in its rout of the Cherokees on Tuesday.
The Govs (4-2) jumped out to a commanding 40-8 advantage in the first eight minutes of action and rode it the rest of the way as Matthew Clemmer scored 23 points and Caden Windle added 13 more in the win.
Greenback (1-6) was led in scoring by Jace Millsaps, who finished with 13 points. Garrett Giles was close behind with 10.
“I liked that in the first quarter we came out pretty hot,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “We shared the basketball very well, our defensive intensity was very good in the first quarter. As the game went on, there were things we should have done better and we have to hold ourselves to a higher standard. There were a few things that we let slide execution wise and positioning, but all in all I was very proud of our guys.”
The sizable lead allowed Windle to get his bench valuable minutes, playing a majority of the second half and maintaining the Govs’ dominance.
“We told them, everybody that can play will play,” Windle said. “If we put you in, we expect you to play the game. We trust all of our guys. I’m very, very proud of those guys that don’t usually get as many minutes coming in and playing well.”
