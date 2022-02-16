The William Blount girls basketball team has had aspirations of reaching the Region 2-4A tournament before it ever played a game this season, but that goal never seemed further than when it was within arms reach.
The Lady Governors went 11 minutes, 24 seconds without a field goal to start the second half, giving a struggling Maryville team hope of extending a season that seemed dead for the past few weeks.
Then senior forward Faith Cooper hit a layup to end the drought and senior guard McKenna Myers converted an and-one to take that weight off William Blount’s shoulders.
It was the start of a 15-4 run that capped a 40-29 victory for No. 4-seed William Blount over No. 5 Maryville in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament Wednesday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“McKenna has been in those situations, and I think you have to ride-or-die with her in that situation to either get to the rim or make the right read,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “It’s nice to have somebody that has been there and understands that the pressure was on.
“Her career could have come to an end tonight, so for her to be able to settle the ship a little bit by making a play, maybe the other kids looked at her and breathed a sigh of relief. It was a nice luxury to have.”
Long periods without scoring defined William Blount (16-11) and Maryville’s attempt to keep their seasons alive by advancing to the semifinals to face No. 1 Bearden at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Rebels (10-21) took a 16-15 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Ella Lott with 5:26 left in the first half and proceeded to go 10:02 without scoring a single point.
And yet, the Lady Governors were only able to build a six-point lead over that span because of their inability to put the ball in the hole. A 7-0 run quickly erased that advantage, and a free throw from William Blount senior forward Julia Combs sent both teams into the fourth tied at 23.
Maryville opened the quarter with a score and then Cooper snapped William Blount’s field-goal drought. Maryville senior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic split a pair of free throws to put the Lady Rebels back up for a brief moment before Myers hit the first of two straight and-ones.
The Lady Rebels failed to respond, going three minutes, seven seconds without their next point — emblematic of their season as a whole.
“We had six games this season where we scored in the 20s,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “At one time, I think I told coach (Thomas Foshee) that we hadn’t scored since Kennedy was president. We just couldn’t score the ball, then we did and got up and showed some resiliency, but then we had some really bad possessions where the ball didn’t move.
“It’s been a tough year, but I’m proud of our seniors and the career they have had. Tater (Cvitkovic), Christina Anderson, Katrin (Boling) and Emma (Meschede), those girls have been part of something special the past four years — three of them really special when you talk about the run that we had.”
Part of Maryville’s offensive struggles against William Blount stemmed from sophomore forward Jada Edwards (knee) playing less than 100%. Sophomore guard Karly Hunt was the Lady Rebels’ lone scorer in double digits with 10 points.
Myers tallied a game-high 15 points, 10 of which came over the final 3:28 to secure the region tournament berth William Blount has strived for throughout the season after a difficult campaign a year ago.
“We had a lot of freshmen come in, and they really helped us a lot,” Myers said. “I think we’ve made a name at William Blount that we’re better than what we were perceived to be the last couple of years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.