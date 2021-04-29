McMinn Central built an early lead and rode that to a 9-5 victory over Greenback on Thursday.
The Chargers scored three runs in the first. Greenback responded by plating two runs in the second to slice the lead 3-2, but the Chargers drove in two runs in the bottom of the frame to stretch their advantage to 5-2. They scored four more in the third to take a 9-2 lead.
Caden Lawson and Tyler Frazier both singled in the sixth to help Greenback score three runs to slice the deficit to 9-5.
Brady Allison and Folsom Silver also drove in a run for Greenback (11-15). The Cherokees will try to bounce when they visit Tellico Plains on Monday.
