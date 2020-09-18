PIGEON FORGE — The equipment truck broke down en route to Pigeon Forge and Alcoa was forced to warm up late on a field next to the school. The starting quarterback left the game due to injury late in the first quarter.
Coach Gary Rankin and defensive coordinator Brian Nix were both bothered by a poor start and several missed assignments.
The Tornadoes managed to struggle through the misfortune as few teams struggle, with a 42-0 mercy-rule victory over Pigeon Forge on Friday night.
“Sloppy, ugly,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “We won, but we weren’t very sharp at times.”
Alcoa (4-1, 3-0 Region 2-3A) scored on its first two possessions while limiting Pigeon Forge (0-3, 0-1) to one first down in the first quarter. Alcoa’s first touchdown came on a 13-play drive covering 80 yards, while the Tiger’s only chain movement came off Alcoa penalties.
Quarterback Cam Burden completed the first drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The next Alcoa drive started with a great pass reception from Burden to Ronald Jackson. With penalty flags already flying for interference, Jackson wrestled Burden’s high toss from two defenders for a 30-yard gain.
Jackson was shaken up on the next play while making a strong block to seal the inside on an Ahmaudd Sankey sweep. Three plays later, Burden twisted an ankle on a quarterback draw moving the ball to the Tigers 8-yard line.
Zach Lunsford came on for Burden but fumbled his second snap. Alcoa recovered and Sankey rammed in for a four-yard score as time expired in the first quarter.
Another bad snap exchange caused a turnover, but Lunsford rebounded with three completions on the next Alcoa possession. The sophomore hit Brayden Anderson across the middle and the tight end did the rest with a nice cutback to outrace defenders for a 68-yard touchdown strike.
After another Pigeon Forge three-and-out, Sankey scored again on a short run to cap a 64-yard drive, with all but his final 2-yard blast covered on Lunsford completions.
The extra point was blocked, leaving the halftime count 27-0.
Special teams and defense accounted for the rest of the Tornado touchdowns while the Alcoa offense sputtered.
Pigeon Forge picked up its first unaided first down on the opening drive of the third quarter, but stalled at the Alcoa 45. Isaiah Bryant took in a punt at the 16, found the corner and outraced the field for an 84-yard score. Sankey ran in the two-point conversion for a 35-0 lead to start the running clock.
The Tigers threatened twice in the fourth quarter. Anderson ended the first incursion with an interception in the end zone on a fourth-and-long prayer.
The Wing-T offense of Tiger coach Scott Meadows took over at the Alcoa 17 after a second Alcoa turnover, but the Tornado defense didn’t give.
After the Tigers moved to the 7-yard line on six plays and an Alcoa penalty, cornerback Jordan Harris corralled an errant pass at the 8-yard line and raced with a convoy for 92 yards in front of the Pigeon Forge bench to complete the 42-0 taming of the Tigers.
Nix praised Harris and the Alcoa secondary for playing sharp against the outside sweeps of the Pigeon Forge offense.
The Alcoa interior front, led by several negative yardage plays run up by Grey Carroll, forced the Tigers to try going wide.
“(Harris) made two or three tackles on sweeps where, if he doesn’t make them, it’s a 20- or 30-yard gain,” Nix said. “Right before the half, he made one tackle that otherwise, it’s a touchdown.”
Alcoa limited Pigeon Forge to 108 total yards on 50 offensive snaps, including 12 rushes for negative yards.
Lunsford finished with seven straight completions and accounted for 151 of Alcoa’s total of 187 passing yards. Seven rushers combined for 115 yards on 21 totes, with Burden picking up 43 yards on four carries before exiting.
“Every little thing seemed to throw us off,” Rankin said. “We won 42-0, but it wasn’t real crisp, it wasn’t real good at times.”
